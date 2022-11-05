ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets struggle against Grizzlies physicality

By Tim Rogers
Charlotte Hornets struggle in all areas of the game against Memphis Grizzlies

Sometimes in sports the final score of a game can be deceiving. This is not one of those times. The Hornets were outplayed in nearly every aspect of the game. The team did not make their second field goal until the 5:30 mark of the first quarter. After the 41-28 avalanche in the first quarter there was little hope for a comeback due to our depleted starting line up.

The Grizzlies physicality inside was too much for the Hornets to handle as we were outscored 60-42 in the paint. The most telling statistic of the first half was the Hornets as a team having 17 rebounds while Steven Adams alone had 16. This lack of interior presence is a recipe for disaster, especially for a team that has shot below 30% from three in back to back games.

Enough with the doom and gloom, this game was not without some bright spots worthy of highlighting. The brightest of these would be James Bouknight who contributed 14 points on 7-10 shooting while adding five assists. On a night where the team was starving for any type of offense he stepped up with a serious of gorgeous drives and was even able to probe the defense for weak spots enabling him to hit two midrange jumpers. He has a long road ahead of him but nights like tonight show why he was a lottery pick.

If you remove the shots drained by Bouknight and Bryce McGowens the team shot a disastrous 28% from the field. After his scorching start P.J has come back to earth in  dispiriting fashion, mustering 10 points on 15 attempts to go along with two turnovers to compliment his zero assists.

It has been a rough week for the Hornets and their fans but there is light at the end of the tunnel. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier should be returning soon, according to Dell Curry the team is being extra cautious in hopes to avoid any future setbacks.

