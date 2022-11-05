ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Howard thinks Clemson is Vulnerable against Irish

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hb7BR_0izpxj3300

No. 4 Clemson may be vulnerable Saturday night when they battle Notre Dame at 7:30 on NBC according to one member of the GameDay crew.

Desmond Howard make that prediction on ESPN wondering if the QB situation is resolved for the Tigers.

“The team that might be a little vulnerable just might be the Clemson Tigers,” said Howard on Saturday morning’s ESPN SportsCenter.  “They are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings but they are 3.5 point favorites, the quarterback issue has not really been resolved.  DJ Uiagalelei has not played great.  Cade Klubnik came in and saved them against Syracuse and now they are playing Notre Dame an offense that has averaged over 40 points in their last two games.”

The Irish scored 44 against UNLV and then 41 against Syracuse in their last two games.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0izpxj3300

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Clemson's Swinney: If DJ can't improve, "someone else" plays

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve his struggling offense — even if that means benching starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for more than a series or two. Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, was removed from each of the past two games, the last a demoralizing 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last week that ended the undefeated start of the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Uiagalelei will start this week at home against Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney said, but if he can’t find his form from earlier this season, he won’t stay in. “He has to play better and get back on track. That’s the reality of the situation,” Swinney said Tuesday. “We’ve watched every play with him. If you don’t play better, someone else gets a chance.”
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

'We've got to respond'

Clemson hadn’t played perfect for much of the season. Now the Tigers are no longer striving for perfection. Notre Dame sent Clemson crashing from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday with a 35-14 win that (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy