Missouri DE Darius Robinson Says Tigers Need To Be Physical vs. Kentucky

Missouri Tigers defensive end Darius Robinson is ready for a physical battle with Kentucky on Saturday.

When the Missouri Tigers face the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, the Tigers will have an opportunity to ascend the .500 mark, both in overall and conference record. They're surfing a two-game win streak for the first time in 2022, and it may just carry over into Saturday's clash with Kentucky. The Wildcats were once a top-ten team this year and pose another difficult challenge for this Mizzou squad. The Tigers have thrived at home, though, and they'll surely be feeling the juice when they take Faurot Field for this SEC standoff.

Aside from home-field advantage, another aspect of Mizzou's game that has flourished is the defensive side of the ball. Disregarding their 40-12 blowout loss at Kansas State, the Tigers haven't allowed more than 26 points in any game this season. It's safe to say that demolition at the hands of the Wildcats was a fluke, especially after Missouri's staunch performance against No. 1 Georgia. This unit's maybe the most underrated defense in the conference, and possibly the country.

Every level of that group is getting the job done, but the front line has been particularly outstanding this fall. The Tigers rank 16th nationally in tackles for loss, and a large part of that has to be attributed to this Mizzou defensive line. Tiger pass rushers will have their hands full on Saturday against Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and the Wildcats' offense, but defensive end Darius Robinson is ready for the challenge at hand.

"It's a rivalry game," said Robinson after practice on Tuesday . "We gotta do everything we can do to guarantee a win...I'm really excited. This is a big game for us."

How can Mizzou guarantee a win? Scoring more than two touchdowns would be a good start. Assuming that may not happen, though, the Tigers' best bet is to be stronger than Kentucky . Mizzou may not have a scoreboard-shattering offense, but they've got plenty of players who can crack heads, and they'll need to dominate the physical aspect of this game, chiefly on defense.

"[The Kentucky] game is a physical game for all four quarters. That game goes down to the wire," added Robinson while discussing the Wildcats.

Although South Carolina was ranked No. 25 when the Tigers upset the Gamecocks, a win here against Kentucky would likely be their biggest victory all season. If they can hold steady and take down the Wildcats, they'll have earned a rivalry win and some more respect in the conference going forward. Not to mention all the momentum that a home field W could bring, which the Tigers will need every last ounce of for their battle with No. 2 Tennessee next week. This Saturday though, all focus is on Kentucky as Mizzou gets set to defend its turf once more.

