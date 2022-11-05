Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
The drive to keep veterans warm this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is working to keep local veterans warm this winter. Scheels is hosting its first-ever Veterans Winter Coats Drive. “Coats, gloves, hats, scarves, all ages, all sizes, we’ll take all of it,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
KELOLAND TV
$32,000 sculpture stolen from downtown SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls is missing. Police say someone with the Sculpture Walk reported the artwork stolen. Authorities are looking for “Day’s Catch” which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue. The sculpture is worth $32,000. If you...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Adam and Tara Balding
Think back to when you were little and what you wanted to be when you grow up. Did that change? Or did you end up in that career path? I can imagine most of your answers to that question was that you didn’t end up doing your childhood dream job. That’s not the case for today’s Across the Table guest. Adam Balding’s dream of being an entrepreneur started at a young age. He met his wife Tara in their small town in Southwestern Minnesota who joined him on his journey of owning Budget Blinds. We sat down with Adam and Tara Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear more about how they ended up in Sioux Falls and why they love being a business owner in our community.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town. Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. The Yankton Fire...
KELOLAND TV
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
KELOLAND TV
WNAX in Yankton celebrating 100 years this week
WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time radio station serving a five-state region is turning 100 years old this week. WNAX in Yankton has been on the airwaves for a century. “Which is pretty remarkable. We’re one of the few radio stations in the country with the same call letters since the early 20s,” WNAX news director Jerry Oster said.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at voter turnout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
KELOLAND TV
The Clothesrack Boutique is helping seniors shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the colder weather rolls in, people are pulling out their sweaters and winter clothing. Today, a local nonprofit visited residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton to help them stock up on clothes for the new season. “I really looked forward to...
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
KELOLAND TV
Combines light up the night sky
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As harvest wraps up here across KELOLAND, you may see the equipment lights out in the field at all hours of the night. Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
KELOLAND TV
Powerball players making sure they have a shot at the biggest jackpot yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest is U.S. history. Natalie Kockelman of Sioux Falls didn’t just buy one, two or three Powerball tickets at a central Sioux Falls Lewis Drug on Monday; she bought 44. “Splitting with a couple...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect arrested
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday evening in Yankton. Police have arrested Trevor Wayne Harrison in Dixon County, Nebraska in connection with the crime. Officers arrived at the 1300-block of Whiting Drive after the report of a dead female....
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police investigate convenience store robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Monday morning, Sioux Falls officers responded to a call about a robbery. Reports say that the man entered a convenience store near 41st street and Westport Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He allegedly presented a gun in a plastic bag and said, “this is a stickup.”
KELOLAND TV
Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a local artist may have just what you need. It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments. “A lot of them do have native prints...
KELOLAND TV
Watching the election trends on the SOS website
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The voter turnout for the 2022 mid-term election in South Dakota could be at, or better than, 2018. In the counties with all precincts fully reporting to the Secretary of State (SOS) website, many had voter turnout of 62% or better. The turnout in 2018 was 65% or 64.89%.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle grass fires; 2 injured in rollover crash; Snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a Sunday morning break-in at a vape shop in Brandon. Strong winds made fighting...
KELOLAND TV
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Minnehaha County located
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a case we first told you about Friday. On Monday morning, Omar Maldonado was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail. He was wanted for aggravated assault. According to court papers, he beat a woman so badly she was left...
KELOLAND TV
2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
