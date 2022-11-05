ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

The drive to keep veterans warm this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is working to keep local veterans warm this winter. Scheels is hosting its first-ever Veterans Winter Coats Drive. “Coats, gloves, hats, scarves, all ages, all sizes, we’ll take all of it,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
$32,000 sculpture stolen from downtown SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls is missing. Police say someone with the Sculpture Walk reported the artwork stolen. Authorities are looking for “Day’s Catch” which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue. The sculpture is worth $32,000. If you...
Across the Table with Adam and Tara Balding

Think back to when you were little and what you wanted to be when you grow up. Did that change? Or did you end up in that career path? I can imagine most of your answers to that question was that you didn’t end up doing your childhood dream job. That’s not the case for today’s Across the Table guest. Adam Balding’s dream of being an entrepreneur started at a young age. He met his wife Tara in their small town in Southwestern Minnesota who joined him on his journey of owning Budget Blinds. We sat down with Adam and Tara Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear more about how they ended up in Sioux Falls and why they love being a business owner in our community.
Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town. Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. The Yankton Fire...
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
WNAX in Yankton celebrating 100 years this week

WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time radio station serving a five-state region is turning 100 years old this week. WNAX in Yankton has been on the airwaves for a century. “Which is pretty remarkable. We’re one of the few radio stations in the country with the same call letters since the early 20s,” WNAX news director Jerry Oster said.
Taking a look at voter turnout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
The Clothesrack Boutique is helping seniors shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the colder weather rolls in, people are pulling out their sweaters and winter clothing. Today, a local nonprofit visited residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton to help them stock up on clothes for the new season. “I really looked forward to...
How the vote is going across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
Combines light up the night sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As harvest wraps up here across KELOLAND, you may see the equipment lights out in the field at all hours of the night. Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
Yankton murder suspect arrested

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday evening in Yankton. Police have arrested Trevor Wayne Harrison in Dixon County, Nebraska in connection with the crime. Officers arrived at the 1300-block of Whiting Drive after the report of a dead female....
Sioux Falls police investigate convenience store robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Monday morning, Sioux Falls officers responded to a call about a robbery. Reports say that the man entered a convenience store near 41st street and Westport Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He allegedly presented a gun in a plastic bag and said, “this is a stickup.”
Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a local artist may have just what you need. It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments. “A lot of them do have native prints...
Watching the election trends on the SOS website

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The voter turnout for the 2022 mid-term election in South Dakota could be at, or better than, 2018. In the counties with all precincts fully reporting to the Secretary of State (SOS) website, many had voter turnout of 62% or better. The turnout in 2018 was 65% or 64.89%.
2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

