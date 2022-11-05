Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
Ten candidates that made history Tuesday night
A record number of Black candidates ran up and down the ballot and across party lines, strides in LGBTQ representation were made and gender barriers were broken.
Democrats post historic wins in Colorado to control Capitol
Colorado remains firmly in Democratic hands as the party won the U.S. Senate race, five statewide contests and key victories down the ballot. BFD: The 2022 midterms represent the first time in Colorado history that Democrats won back-to-back elections to hold complete control of the state Capitol, statewide races and congressional delegations.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Several of the former president's high profile endorsees in the midterm elections were defeated or were left trailing their Democratic rivals.
Austin mayoral race heads to a runoff
State Rep. Celia Israel and former mayor Kirk Watson will head to a runoff next month after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the crowded field for mayor. The big picture: Israel maintained a lead over Watson with 40.5% of the vote compared to his 35%, according to Travis County's unofficial election results which show nearly all precincts reporting as of 6:30am Wednesday.
Colorado split on magic mushrooms, plus more ballot measure results
A measure that would make Colorado the second state to legalize magic mushrooms led by a narrow margin with more votes to count, preliminary election returns showed. Meanwhile, voters approved ballot measures that lower the state income tax rate to 4.4% and raise taxes to provide free school meals to all students.
The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's midterm
Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT. Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections. Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded. Percentages were...
