Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's midterm
Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT. Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections. Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded. Percentages were...
U.S. Senate Race: Ohioans elect JD Vance
For the first time since 2011, Ohio has a new U.S. Senator to fill the seat that had been held by Republican Rob Portman.
John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
