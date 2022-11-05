ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Striking Kenya Airways pilots return to work

Kenya Airways pilots returned to work on Wednesday, after a court ordered them to end their days-long strike which had led to hundreds of flight cancellations and stranded thousands of passengers. "The strike is off, we are back to work," a spokesperson for the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) told AFP Wednesday, hours after a Nairobi court ordered the union to end the walkout.

