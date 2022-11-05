Read full article on original website
Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box
Former President Trump's dominant role may have cost the Republican Party in the midterm elections, but he's unlikely to walk away quietly.
Striking Kenya Airways pilots return to work
Kenya Airways pilots returned to work on Wednesday, after a court ordered them to end their days-long strike which had led to hundreds of flight cancellations and stranded thousands of passengers. "The strike is off, we are back to work," a spokesperson for the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) told AFP Wednesday, hours after a Nairobi court ordered the union to end the walkout.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge ‘may not be repaired for a year’; eastern Europe preparing for rise in refugees
UK predicts bridge unlikely to be fully operational until September 2023; city officials say preparations for new refugees necessary this winter
