Related
Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
Ten candidates that made history Tuesday night
A record number of Black candidates ran up and down the ballot and across party lines, strides in LGBTQ representation were made and gender barriers were broken.
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
“I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause in a rural northern Nevada district where no Democrat has ever won.
Fox News Voter Analysis: Control of the Senate hangs in the balance
The Fox News Voter Analysis highlights the central themes and demographic groups that defined the important election races. The Senate majority is still up for grabs.
Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms
Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
The outcomes of key Iowa races in Tuesday's midterm
Iowa Republicans were ahead in almost all statewide and congressional races as of 6am CT. Here are where some of the other key races and the constitutional amendment stand after last night’s elections. Of note: Incumbents are represented by an asterisk and leaders or winners are bolded. Percentages were...
