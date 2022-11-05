ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 18

James K.
3d ago

Democrats, are the party of, VIOLENCE!! Believe as they do, or, suffer their RATH!!! VOTE REPUBLICAN ON NOVEMBER 8TH!!!! SAVE OUR STATE!!

Reply(3)
28
LJWR
3d ago

Biter needs to be prosecuted and teacher certification removed. You don't need that in ANY classroom.

Reply
13
Fun n Games
2d ago

Democrats are so desperate, they’ll do anything to win this midterm election. The woman who bit needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law! LMFAO. I would seek out rabies shots if I had been the one who was bitten, immediately.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. Michiganders had the chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Judge rejects request to deny counting thousands of Detroit ballots

A Wayne County judge used scathing language to reject the Republican secretary of state candidate’s late-hour request to impose new absentee ballot rules on Detroit voters. In the filing, GOP nominee Kristina Karamo asked for the new rules to be applied only in the city of Detroit. That alone drew the ire of the judge in a blistering decision that found Karamo made a dozen allegations that were not factual or that misrepresented the law.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed out her reelection campaign Monday with a rally at her alma mater of Michigan State University, telling students that their votes could be what swings the final result of key statewide races on Tuesday. “This election could be decided by a few thousand votes. That could be made up just on […] The post Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Fox News

856K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy