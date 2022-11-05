Read full article on original website
James K.
3d ago
Democrats, are the party of, VIOLENCE!! Believe as they do, or, suffer their RATH!!! VOTE REPUBLICAN ON NOVEMBER 8TH!!!! SAVE OUR STATE!!
Reply(3)
28
LJWR
3d ago
Biter needs to be prosecuted and teacher certification removed. You don't need that in ANY classroom.
Reply
13
Fun n Games
2d ago
Democrats are so desperate, they’ll do anything to win this midterm election. The woman who bit needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law! LMFAO. I would seek out rabies shots if I had been the one who was bitten, immediately.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. Michiganders had the chance to...
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers
Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump
Michigan officials say everyone was able to vote in Detroit after 'harmless data error'
Michigan officials denied former President Trump's claim that some voters had been turned away in Detroit after a 'harmless data error.'
Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prevails over Tudor Dixon
Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will win re-election over Tudor Dixon, a former TV host, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Polls in Michigan have closed and results are coming in
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Election Day in Michigan!. Crucial races in the midterm election include the race for governor, which remains tight between Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. Voters will also decide on representatives at the state and Congressional level, as well as proposals...
Michigan Election Day 2022 updates: Long line at U-M lasts past poll closure
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say roughly 55,000 absentee ballots had been counted at Huntington Place, on pace as expected. Polls have closed in all of Michigan. Results continue to trickle in overnight. Many eyes are on Michigan, with races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general at stake,...
wemu.org
Judge rejects request to deny counting thousands of Detroit ballots
A Wayne County judge used scathing language to reject the Republican secretary of state candidate’s late-hour request to impose new absentee ballot rules on Detroit voters. In the filing, GOP nominee Kristina Karamo asked for the new rules to be applied only in the city of Detroit. That alone drew the ire of the judge in a blistering decision that found Karamo made a dozen allegations that were not factual or that misrepresented the law.
Michigan county hiring Jan. 6 attendee for poll worker training 'alarming and chilling': secretary of state
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson claimed outside influencers are "certainly" going to attempt disrupting election processes during an interview with WDET.
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the Democratic incumbent, has won her re-election contest against Republican Tom Barrett. Slotkin shifted districts from the 8th to the 7th district.
Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed out her reelection campaign Monday with a rally at her alma mater of Michigan State University, telling students that their votes could be what swings the final result of key statewide races on Tuesday. “This election could be decided by a few thousand votes. That could be made up just on […] The post Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU appeared first on Michigan Advance.
As election results roll in, here’s where Michigan’s midterms stand
With polls now closed over most of Michigan, there’s nothing to do but sit and wait for results – which state election officials warn might not be known until the following day. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close....
Tight race for Michigan governor as candidates enter final push for support
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The candidates for governor made their final pushes to appeal to a shrinking number of undecided voters Monday. It remained a tight race as the contest with Governor Whitmer maintaining a slight lead over challenger Tudor Dixon. A recent poll out from Cygnal showed Dixon...
fox2detroit.com
Live election updates- Polls now closed in Michigan; officials report 'strong turnout'
(FOX 2) - With polls now closed, results should begin coming up, though you most likely won't know the winners of big races for another 24 hours. Absentee ballots are expected to delay results. Keep up with all the updates from Election Day below. The polls may close at 8,...
Michigan Democrat Says Election Threat Might Make State Unsafe for Her If She Loses
In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Democratic politicians across the country have spoken out about the increased threats of violence they’ve faced in the lead-up to the midterm elections. But according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, death threats and intimidation aren’t...
Michigan Secretary of State race election results | Democrat Jocelyn Benson wins reelection
DETROIT — ABC News projects Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson to win Michigan's Secretary of State race over Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Benson declared victory and says her second term is a signal from voters for truth and democracy. "In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to...
Voters could ‘make history’ with abortion rights on the Michigan ballot
Voters in Michigan are voting on a ballot measure that, if passed, would protect abortion in the state. NBC News Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports from Grosse Pointe.Nov. 8, 2022.
Michigan election 2022: Your last-minute guide to voting Tuesday, Nov. 8
Every Michigander knows, and hates, that feeling you get when you wake up and realize something is poised to happen and you forgot all about it. But don't let that stop you from voting Tuesday! If you follow a few simple steps, and act soon, there's still time to cast a ballot. ...
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
Fox News
856K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 18