California State

Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives had gone...
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country. ___. SNAPSHOT.
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
Supreme Court hears challenge to Native child welfare law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, was meant to address concerns that Native children...
John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
Brittney Griner being moved to Russian penal colony, lawyers say

MOSCOW — Russian officials are moving WNBA star Brittney Griner to a penal colony, her attorneys said Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, Griner’s legal team released a statement saying the 32-year-old was transferred from an Iksha detention center Friday. “She is now on her way to a...

