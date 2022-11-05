Read full article on original website
Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis
President Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election integrity. Full interview with Markie Martin airs 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reelected in New York
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives had gone...
Welch moves from House to Senate to succeed Leahy in Vermont
Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch easily defeated a little-known Republican challenger to win the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber.
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country. ___. SNAPSHOT.
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
The House Rep. who received Elon Musk's first ever vote for a Republican lost her seat after only 5 months
After Mayra Flores flipped Texas' 34th District in June 2022, Elon Musk tweeted that he voted Republican for the first time to help elect her.
Supreme Court hears challenge to Native child welfare law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, was meant to address concerns that Native children...
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
Live: 2022 election updates and results
Nov. 8 was the final voting day of the 2022 election, with key Senate, House and gubernatorial races on the line. Follow NPR's live coverage.
Brittney Griner being moved to Russian penal colony, lawyers say
MOSCOW — Russian officials are moving WNBA star Brittney Griner to a penal colony, her attorneys said Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, Griner’s legal team released a statement saying the 32-year-old was transferred from an Iksha detention center Friday. “She is now on her way to a...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea Bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
Stock futures trade lower as election results are tallied
Stock futures were lower Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
