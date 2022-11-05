Read full article on original website
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Democrats' anti-MAGA strategy worked, former Bush aide says
Republicans tied to Donald Trump were defeated by Democrats in the midterm elections, after Chuck Schumer and others spent millions to defeat them, Marc Thiessen said.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON – For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President...
Here are the nationwide election races that will decide control of Congress
In the end, it actually all is pretty simple. Despite the seemingly thousands of campaign ads for hundreds of races for office that will be decided on Tuesday, the general focus and tenure of Election Day 2022 on a national level will likely boil down to one question:. Can the...
DeSantis wins Florida in landslide, setting stage for 2024 run
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won a landslide election victory over his Democratic rival, securing a second term, cementing his status as a Republican presidential contender, and confirming the one-time swing state's tilt to the right. - Florida's rightward tilt - The resounding DeSantis victory also confirms a clear shift to the right in Florida, long considered a swing state that could go to either Democrats or Republicans.
The House Rep. who received Elon Musk's first ever vote for a Republican lost her seat after only 5 months
After Mayra Flores flipped Texas' 34th District in June 2022, Elon Musk tweeted that he voted Republican for the first time to help elect her.
Guy Fawkes Day, Armistice Day have lessons for modern America
While Tuesday's elections will understandably consume Wednesday's attention, it's also worth looking at two November holidays that are eerily relevant to current American politics and the war in Ukraine.
Live: 2022 election updates and results
Nov. 8 was the final voting day of the 2022 election, with key Senate, House and gubernatorial races on the line. Follow NPR's live coverage.
