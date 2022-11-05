ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KELOLAND TV

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Charles Grassley elected to 8th term in US Senate, AP reports

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s longest-serving US Senator is returning to Washington, D.C. for another six years. Senator Charles Grassley has won the election for an eighth time, according to the Associated Press. The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Mike Franken, a retired Navy Admiral. Grassley was first elected...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

When could student loan borrowers know if they’re actually getting relief?

(The Hill) – Millions of student loan borrowers find themselves on tenterhooks, waiting to see if they will actually get the relief proposed by President Biden as challenges to his debt forgiveness plan work their way through the courts. The Biden administration opened up student loan forgiveness applications last...
IOWA STATE
AFP

DeSantis wins Florida in landslide, setting stage for 2024 run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won a landslide election victory over his Democratic rival, securing a second term, cementing his status as a Republican presidential contender, and confirming the one-time swing state's tilt to the right. - Florida's rightward tilt - The resounding DeSantis victory also confirms a clear shift to the right in Florida, long considered a swing state that could go to either Democrats or Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

GOP re-secured SD Senate majority before Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty candidates, all Republicans, had no opponents as voters decided who should fill the 35 South Dakota Senate seats in the general election Tuesday. Republicans held 32 of the Senate’s seats the past two years. The question was how many they could capture this time....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Dusty Johnson wins re-election bid for U.S. House seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson has secured another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Associated Press reported that Johnson beat Libertarian challenger Collin Duprel. Johnson was first elected to the House in 2018 and has spent his tenure focusing on agriculture, meatpacking, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
WASHINGTON STATE

