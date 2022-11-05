ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, FL

WCJB

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida Cracker Monkey Bar

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando Emergency Operations Center issues alert on subtropical storm Nicole

Nicole’s center is 665 miles east of Tampa Bay with sustained winds of 45 mph and moving Northwest at 8 mph. Nicole is forecast to organize into a CAT 1 (74mph) at landfall on the east central coast of Florida Wednesday night. Expect tropical storm-force winds in rain bands as they enter central and western Florida Wednesday afternoon and overnight. There is a large wind field on the north side of the storm due to the northern high pressure. A Tropical Storm Watch has been expanded westward to include all of West Central and Southwest Florida. Rain bands will begin to move inland this afternoon. The current forecast for our area has 2″-4″ possible for rainfall. Possible “High Wind Warnings” may be issued for sustained winds of 40 mph or greater, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts of 58 mph or greater for any duration.
HERNANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital receives 37 Healthgrades Quality Awards

HCA Florida Healthcare announced last week that its hospitals were recognized with over 650 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 37 awards that were received by HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Healthgrades, a leading marketplace that connects doctors and patients, recognizes high-performing hospitals for their commitment to delivering excellence in patient care...
OCALA, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’

A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole

The Marion Emergency Management Operations Center has announced several emergency preparedness measures in Marion County as officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Marion County earlier today, which means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour) will...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development

If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
ORLANDO, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital

Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
GAINESVILLE, FL

