FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
villages-news.com
Artists will be exhibiting their work at Brownwood Paddock Square
The Visual Artists Association’s Art Round The Square will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Brownwood Paddock Square. More than 30 talented artists will be selling two and three dimensional original creations.
WCJB
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
wmfe.org
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida Cracker Monkey Bar
hernandosun.com
Hernando Emergency Operations Center issues alert on subtropical storm Nicole
Nicole’s center is 665 miles east of Tampa Bay with sustained winds of 45 mph and moving Northwest at 8 mph. Nicole is forecast to organize into a CAT 1 (74mph) at landfall on the east central coast of Florida Wednesday night. Expect tropical storm-force winds in rain bands as they enter central and western Florida Wednesday afternoon and overnight. There is a large wind field on the north side of the storm due to the northern high pressure. A Tropical Storm Watch has been expanded westward to include all of West Central and Southwest Florida. Rain bands will begin to move inland this afternoon. The current forecast for our area has 2″-4″ possible for rainfall. Possible “High Wind Warnings” may be issued for sustained winds of 40 mph or greater, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts of 58 mph or greater for any duration.
Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns
“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day, I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio Rodriguez.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital receives 37 Healthgrades Quality Awards
HCA Florida Healthcare announced last week that its hospitals were recognized with over 650 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 37 awards that were received by HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Healthgrades, a leading marketplace that connects doctors and patients, recognizes high-performing hospitals for their commitment to delivering excellence in patient care...
2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’
A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole
The Marion Emergency Management Operations Center has announced several emergency preparedness measures in Marion County as officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Marion County earlier today, which means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour) will...
leesburg-news.com
National company acquires home health care business founded by woman in Lake County
Alana Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Eustis-based Preferred Home Health Providers, which provides in-home health care services in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Founded in 2006 by Bernadine Ukah, Preferred Home Health Providers has been recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its high-quality...
villages-news.com
Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
Neighbors say neigh to six horses in residential area
The Marion County Planning & Zoning Board approved a Special Use permit on Oct. 24 for a property owner to have six horses in the Forest of Golden Hills community in a 7-0 vote over objections from neighboring landowners, one of whom, Bernie Little, is the president of the group Horse Farms Forever.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
WESH
Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
