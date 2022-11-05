ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Ten candidates that made history Tuesday night

Tuesday’s midterm results saw several historic firsts across the country.  A record number of Black candidates ran up and down the ballot and across party lines, strides in LGBTQ representation were made and gender barriers were broken.  Here are 10 candidates that broke glass ceilings in their races this year.  Wes Moore Army veteran and…
Channel 6000

US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
The Hill

DeSantis’s big night fuels prospect of 2024 face-off with Trump

As hopes for a sweeping red wave faded, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) emerged as a clear winner among Republicans on Tuesday night, fueling talk of a 2024 presidential bid with his landslide reelection victory. DeSantis has in recent months established himself as a darling of the conservative movement, with many in the GOP ready…
Channel 6000

Exodus of incumbents brings change to state legislatures

More than one-quarter of state lawmakers whose seats are up for election across the U.S. are guaranteed to be gone from office next year — a statistic certain to grow when the votes are counted from the November general election. A combination of retirements, term limits, redistricting changes and...
