Seattle Children's Hospital is being inundated with respiratory illness patients
Right now is a brutal time for hospitals that care for children. A surge of respiratory illnesses is swamping emergency departments nationwide, much of it due to the viral illness known as RSV. NPR's Will Stone visited one hospital in Washington state. WILL STONE, BYLINE: It's noon in the emergency...
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
When Susie Talevski sued the agency that managed her elderly father's care before he died, she hoped to get justice for her family. She did not expect the case would grow into a national bellwether. A ruling against her could strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits allowed by law.
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
As Americans once again adjust to a changed schedule this Sunday, more states this past year joined the group to make daylight saving permanent as soon as the federal government approves it. Twice a year, millions of Americans — with the exception of those living in Hawaii or Arizona —...
