Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘GTA 6’ publisher says leak “won’t have any influence on development”
The massive Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) leak in September has been referred to as “terribly disappointing” by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive. Back in September, a huge leak saw over 90 videos and screenshots from GTA 6 surface online, following a reported...
NME
Activision confirms ‘Call of Duty’ will receive a “premium” release in 2023
Activision has confirmed that it will release “the next full premium release” of the Call of Duty franchise in 2023. During the publisher’s third quarter financial results on Monday (November 7), Activision announced its plans to build “on its current momentum” throughout 2023, including plans for “the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.”
Why Vintage Hi-Fi Is Having a Moment — And How You Can Get in the Game
To hear the experts tell the tale, there was an unusual confluence of events in the early ‘70s that led to a truly golden era in home audio. Music was having a moment. There was a post-Woodstock bounty of arena-packing rock, soul, and funk – not to mention prog and jazz fusion – that had the youth of America in its thrall. The Baby Boomers were in college and they had access to disposable income, gobbling up records and music magazines with abandon.
NME
‘Diablo 4’ reportedly set to arrive in April 2023
Blizzard Entertainment‘s Diablo 4 is reportedly set to be released next April, according to new information. The latest game in the series was originally announced back in 2019. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that it will arrive in 2023. Now, new reports from the XboxEra podcast and Windows...
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto’ players hold in-game funeral for Migos’ Takeoff
Grand Theft Auto players came together to honour Migos rapper Takeoff with an in-game funeral, following his death. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley last week (November 1). It has since been confirmed by a preliminary autopsy report that Takeoff died as...
Comments / 0