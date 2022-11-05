Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Don't Shoot! That might not be the trophy bull you think it is
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fish and Game conservation officers regularly deploy "artificial simulated animals" (ASA) during the hunting season to catch law-breakers. ASAs are typically used in areas where the temptation to hunt from the road or a vehicle might cause some hunters to be tempted to break the law.
Post Register
Long lines could be seen at voting location in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Long lines could be seen at the polling location at the Church of the Brethren in Nampa. A CBS2 employee talked to some people at the front of the line. They told us it took about an hour and a half to vote. CBS2 has...
Post Register
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little's reelection campaign strategy involves ignoring his gubernatorial opponents while attacking Democratic President Joe Biden. It's working. The first-term governor is expected to win a reelection victory Tuesday in the deeply conservative state that he shepherded through the COVID-19 pandemic. He...
Post Register
Boise Police have found safe runaway 12-year-old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Stacie has been found safe by Boise Police. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------Original story below--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was...
Post Register
Flowers memorialize a Meridian High School teen
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Flowers and stuffed animals continue to multiply at the corner of Ten Mile and Pine, a memorial to Terry Binder. Terry was the teen who was hit and killed while walking to Meridian High School. The Binder family shared a statement with CBS2 that you can...
Post Register
Traffic alert: road closures begin Monday in Kuna
Kuna, IDAHO — Two closures begin in Kuna on Monday. ACHD says Lake Hazel Road will be closed from Black Cat Road to Ten Mile Road. This closure is expected to last through November 23rd. Linder Road will be closed between Columbia Road and Hubbard Road. This closure is...
Post Register
Police: Kuna Middle School in lockdown this morning
Kuna Middle School had a brief lockdown earlier today, but the issue has been resolved with voting resuming as normal. According to Kuna Police, the incident began around 9 a.m. when what seemed like a student who got on the school intercom announced there was a lockdown. Kuna Police established...
Post Register
78-year-old pedestrian killed on Chinden Blvd.
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police report that on November 8th at around 7:08 PM Garden City Police responded to the report of an injury vehicle crash on Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 78-year-old female pedestrian had been struck...
