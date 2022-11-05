Read full article on original website
Kathy Ann
3d ago
I just want to be apart of the lawsuit!! I’m tired of getting slammed with robocalls!! If they are not calling they’re texting!!
12
Easy
3d ago
what about all these stupid texts I'm getting cell phones was supposed to be private weren't they
11
Barb Soto
3d ago
for any of you who are controlling those robocalls. if you continue to contact me I will press charges no matter what state you are in.
3
What Happens if the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Passes?
As Illinois voters cast their ballots, the very first decision they'll have to make is whether or not to support a constitutional amendment called the "Workers' Rights Amendment." The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state constitution...
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 10:39 p.m. – Jonathan Ojeda (R) has conceded the race for State Representative of the 68th […]
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois
One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Illinois governor race: JB Pritzker wins 2nd term as governor, defeating Darren Bailey
JB Pritzker has been elected for a second term as Illinois governor, defeating Republican State Senator Darren Bailey.
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
wmay.com
Bailey, DeVore Claim Pritzker Plans Vaccine Mandate; Governor’s Office Denies
The Republican nominees for governor and attorney general say Governor JB Pritzker is planning behind the scenes to mandate the COVID vaccine for schoolchildren. Darren Bailey and Thomas DeVore contend the only way to stop it is to vote Pritzker out of office on Tuesday. Their basis for making the claim is a series of emails from top Illinois Department of Public Health officials, which discuss legislative committee hearings and talk about a potential public backlash for “promoting” vaccines. The emails don’t say that the state wants to mandate the COVID vaccine, but DeVore says there’s only one explanation for why the state would want to “promote” a vaccine at this time.
wmay.com
Democrats Sweep Statewide Offices; Duckworth Wins Second Term
Democrats had a big night statewide, once again winning all of Illinois’s constitutional offices and seeing Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth coast to a second term. Duckworth becomes the first woman to be re-elected to the U.S. Senate from Illinois. Three other Democratic incumbents won by substantial margins… Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
Illinois State Office Race Results
Results for Attorney General, Secretary of State,Comptroller, Treasurer
wmay.com
Pritzker, Democrats Hold ”Get Out The Vote” Rallies In Springfield, Other Cities
Democrats are closing out the fall campaign with a statewide fly-around, as Governor JB Pritzker and other candidates urge the party faithful to get out and vote. Pritzker scheduled six rallies around the state Monday, including a stop in Springfield where he said that Democrats had delivered on their promises to get the state’s fiscal house in order and launched a massive public works program to repair roads and bridges around Illinois.
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Pritzker Hopes for Repeat of 2018 Blowout, But Bailey, Political Experts Predict Tighter Race
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is predicting a large victory as he seeks re-election for a second term in a heated race against Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey. In a last minute attempt to attract voters, Pritzker appeared at a rally in Rockford Monday where he recalled his 16-point win in 2018 against then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Hoaxes, lockdowns and the ‘proliferation’ of threats to central Illinois high schools
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – “Don’t engage in this type of behavior. You’re only jeopardizing your future,” Illinois Secretary of State Press Secretary Henry Haupt said. He’s sending a message to those calling in hoax shooting threats to schools across central Illinois. Law enforcement officials are asking you to take them seriously, because they have to. […]
ourquadcities.com
LIVE: 2022 election results
Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
wmay.com
Battle Over Constitutional Amendment Goes Down To Wire
One of the key questions to be decided Tuesday is whether to amend the Illinois Constitution to protect the right of workers to collectively bargain. Supporters call it the Workers Rights Amendment, and it would prohibit so-called “right-to-work” laws at the state or local level. But opponents say the amendment would make it harder to attract businesses to come to Illinois and could lead to property tax increases to cover higher labor costs.
Illinois' Secretary of State Election a Battle to Replace Jesse White
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is leaving public office after nearly a quarter of a century, and a trio of candidates are vying to replace him in the position. The 88-year-old White has served as secretary of state since 1999 when George Ryan was elected as governor of Illinois. Since then, he has routinely collected nearly two-thirds of the vote in every one of his reelection bids, including a 68.3% vote share as he rolled to victory over Jason Helland and Steve Dutner in 2018.
Washington Examiner
Incumbents and those looking to get elected to Illinois' statehouse sound off on vaccine mandates for kids
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be included on the schedule of youth vaccines next year, candidates for office are chiming in on who should make the decision. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had mandated the...
wmay.com
Democrats campaign to keep power that Republicans say isn’t good for ‘silent majority’
(The Center Square) – Republicans and Democrats continued campaigning Monday across Illinois on the final day heading into Tuesday’s election. Alongside other statewide Democratic office holders at a campaign stop in Springfield, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s imperative voters vote. “We have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice,...
Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing
Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
