Wichita Eagle
Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Rockets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, & Storylines
The Toronto Raptors will return home Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tilt against the Houston Rockets. View the original article to see embedded media. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. AT&T SportsNet Southwest and SportsTalk 790 will air the game in Houston. Storylines.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Magic Tipoff Time Changed Due to Tropical Storm Nicole - NBA Tracker
Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008
The Miami Heat are 4-7 after their latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast a 6-3 record and one of the most explosive offenses in the league. This is arguably the first time since 2008 where the Heat’s football counterparts are more prevalent than, aside...
Wichita Eagle
Warriors ‘Open to Anything’ Regarding Future Trades
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are arguably the most underperforming team in the early NBA season. Many expected the team to come out dominant, but instead, they have a 4-7 record which includes losses to the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. It's hard...
ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?
Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck. A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and ...
