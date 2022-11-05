View the original article to see embedded media. As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO