The Dodgers have a ton of free agents this offseason — but none feel bigger than the face of their team the last decade and a half, Clayton Kershaw. Like last year, Kershaw is a free agent, and seems to be mulling retirement or potentially going back to Texas to play for his hometown Rangers. This will most certainly be the case for the remainder of Kershaw's career, however long that may be.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO