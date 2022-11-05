Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Rockets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, & Storylines
The Toronto Raptors will return home Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tilt against the Houston Rockets. View the original article to see embedded media. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. AT&T SportsNet Southwest and SportsTalk 790 will air the game in Houston. Storylines.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Confident Despite Recent Defeats
Your Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to a miserable 2-8 record during this early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. The club looks to not have enough help surrounding its two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, to help it pile up wins. Russell Westbrook spoke with gathered reporters...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.
Wichita Eagle
Warriors ‘Open to Anything’ Regarding Future Trades
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are arguably the most underperforming team in the early NBA season. Many expected the team to come out dominant, but instead, they have a 4-7 record which includes losses to the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. It's hard...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Magic Tipoff Time Changed Due to Tropical Storm Nicole - NBA Tracker
Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008
The Miami Heat are 4-7 after their latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast a 6-3 record and one of the most explosive offenses in the league. This is arguably the first time since 2008 where the Heat’s football counterparts are more prevalent than, aside...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve
The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
‘Noles In The Pros, Week Nine: Johnson and Cook fill the Stat Sheet
This week in the NFL opposing quarterbacks had their hands full as many Seminoles recorded sacks. The defensive linemen from FSU produced this week as some continued their great play and others found the quarterback for the first time of the season. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (7-1) Cook rushed 17...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall After Win Streak Snapped vs. Vikings?
The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Even though the Commanders were close against one of the NFL's best teams, they remain in the bottom quartile of teams in the league, ranking 25th in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers Does Not Credit Lions Defense Enough
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has endured many struggles throughout the 2022 season. After starting 3-1, the Packers have lost five straight games dating back to a matchup with the New York Giants in London. The most recent loss came Sunday to the Detroit Lions, which was a sloppy 15-9 victory for Detroit that snapped its own five-game losing streak.
Wichita Eagle
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
Wichita Eagle
S’Mya Nichols, ESPN’s No. 34-ranked women’s basketball prospect, commits to Kansas
Shawnee Mission West High School senior S’Mya Nichols, the No. 34-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2023 according to ESPN, will be playing basketball at the University of Kansas, she announced Tuesday on Twitter. Nichols, a 6-foot-0 guard, is a former five-star prospect who chose KU over Tennessee...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars’ Coaches, Teammates Review Montaric Brown’s Debut vs. Raiders
After weeks of trying new things at the cornerback position, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to a rookie option in Week 9. While seventh-round rookie cornerback Montaric Brown didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders, he did make his defensive debut by playing non-special team snaps for the first time this season. Brown played 24 snaps, 41% of the Jaguars' defensive outing and splitting reps with veteran cornerback Tre Herndon.
Comments / 0