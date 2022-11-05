Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks in Super Bowl? Seattle Odds Rise After Dominant Win
When the Seattle Seahawks season started, most observers' expectations were low, with several analysts and media outlets coming to the conclusion that they would rebuild and try again in 2023. After all, when you trade away a franchise quarterback and name a starting quarterback who, until that point had struggled...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Paltry Offense: Mac Jones Regression or Coaching Staff’s Fault?
Mac Jones no longer has to worry about his job. But do the New England Patriots need to fret over their quarterback's regression?. After starting and winning consecutive games for the first time this season, Jones isn't looking over his shoulder at rookie back Bailey Zappe as the Pats enter their Bye this weekend. But even in the victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Jones didn't resemble last year's confident, competent rookie that led New England to 10 wins and a playoff berth while making the Pro Bowl.
Wichita Eagle
How did the Chiefs distribute playing time in OT win vs. Titans? Here’s a breakdown
The Chiefs endured a physical contest against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 before pulling off a 20-17 win in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City dominated multiple offensive categories, including first downs (29), total yards (499), total plays (91) and time of possession (41:28-26:23). Despite the...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve
The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars’ Coaches, Teammates Review Montaric Brown’s Debut vs. Raiders
After weeks of trying new things at the cornerback position, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to a rookie option in Week 9. While seventh-round rookie cornerback Montaric Brown didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders, he did make his defensive debut by playing non-special team snaps for the first time this season. Brown played 24 snaps, 41% of the Jaguars' defensive outing and splitting reps with veteran cornerback Tre Herndon.
Wichita Eagle
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Entering the game with Tennessee on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had been 20-3 in games he’s coached after a bye week. And the Chiefs were double-digit favorites. But the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history also had been 1-8 in regular-season games (and 2-9 overall)...
Wichita Eagle
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Chubb, Tindall, Stopping Running QBs, and More
Part 1 of the post-Bears game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. My question is, did the Chicago game tell us anything about the team that we didn’t already know? Offense looked great, but lots needed on defensive side of the ball. Thoughts going forward?. Hey Craig, hmm, no,...
Wichita Eagle
Comparing Broncos to AFC West Opponents at the Halfway Mark
The 2022 AFC West was supposed to feature a power struggle over what looked to be a stacked division. Halfway through the NFL season, though, a lot has stayed the same from years prior. The Kansas City Chiefs still have a stranglehold on first place, the Los Angeles Chargers are...
Wichita Eagle
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
Wichita Eagle
‘Noles In The Pros, Week Nine: Johnson and Cook fill the Stat Sheet
This week in the NFL opposing quarterbacks had their hands full as many Seminoles recorded sacks. The defensive linemen from FSU produced this week as some continued their great play and others found the quarterback for the first time of the season. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (7-1) Cook rushed 17...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs add prime-time game to schedule as AFC West tilt moves to Sunday night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs have added another prime-time game to their schedule this month. KC’s Nov. 20 AFC West matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers — previously set for a 3:25 p.m. kick on CBS — has been flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the league announced Tuesday. Previously, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was in that time slot; that contest was moved to 3:25 p.m. Central on CBS.
Wichita Eagle
Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie
Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers Does Not Credit Lions Defense Enough
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has endured many struggles throughout the 2022 season. After starting 3-1, the Packers have lost five straight games dating back to a matchup with the New York Giants in London. The most recent loss came Sunday to the Detroit Lions, which was a sloppy 15-9 victory for Detroit that snapped its own five-game losing streak.
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Bluntly Questions Bucs’ Effort Despite Win Over Rams
The Buccaneers edged out a close win against the Rams on Sunday as quarterback Tom Brady helped lead Tampa Bay to a late 16–13 win. In the last 44 seconds of the game, Brady led the team to a 60-yard game-winning drive. Rookie tight end Cade Otton scored the one-yard winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008
The Miami Heat are 4-7 after their latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast a 6-3 record and one of the most explosive offenses in the league. This is arguably the first time since 2008 where the Heat’s football counterparts are more prevalent than, aside...
Wichita Eagle
Ezekiel Elliott To Wear Knee Brace in Cowboys at Packers
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sat out the Monday workout to begin the week here inside The Star, and he's not sure he will practice during the next scheduled workout on Wednesday, either. But after having him sit out the Week 8 win over Chicago and then...
Wichita Eagle
How a Mistaken Penn State Touchdown Became a Pastor’s Sermon
Penn State coach James Franklin didn't want to chat with a member of the Indiana sideline chain crew last Saturday. His body language was meant to deliver a "back off" vibe. However, the crew member kept talking, telling Franklin that he also is a church pastor. "So now I have to listen, right?" Franklin said. What he heard was a reminder that negative moments can do good later.
Wichita Eagle
S’Mya Nichols, ESPN’s No. 34-ranked women’s basketball prospect, commits to Kansas
Shawnee Mission West High School senior S’Mya Nichols, the No. 34-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2023 according to ESPN, will be playing basketball at the University of Kansas, she announced Tuesday on Twitter. Nichols, a 6-foot-0 guard, is a former five-star prospect who chose KU over Tennessee...
ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?
Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck. A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and ...
