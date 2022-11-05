Mac Jones no longer has to worry about his job. But do the New England Patriots need to fret over their quarterback's regression?. After starting and winning consecutive games for the first time this season, Jones isn't looking over his shoulder at rookie back Bailey Zappe as the Pats enter their Bye this weekend. But even in the victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Jones didn't resemble last year's confident, competent rookie that led New England to 10 wins and a playoff berth while making the Pro Bowl.

16 HOURS AGO