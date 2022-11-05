Read full article on original website
Planning to go long on BNB Chain [BNB]? Read this to get a grip on the situation
The number of active addresses on the BNB chain continued to grow over the past 90 days, according to a tweet by BNB chain’s tweet of 6 November. This development could be attributed to BNB’s significant improvement on the social front. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB...
Algorand surges to the highs of 6-month range, but should traders go long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The significant downtrend for Algorand was followed by the formation of a range. Evidence of an accumulation phase was seen but patience would be key. Algorand has been in...
Circle’s chain of decisions around Euro Coin could have EUROC go either way
Circle, the company behind USDC, the second largest stablecoin on the market, announced its ambitions to expand the use of its Euro-backed stablecoin, EUROC. Circle offered a Euro-backed token in addition to its US Dollar-backed USDC token. Adding support for another chain was part of the plan to broaden the...
Will this positive Ethereum [ETH] observation boost its short-term outlook
Investors have had a close eye on Ethereum’s [ETH] performance since the much-talked about Merge. The key point of interest being an assessment of whether network demand or utility would deteriorate, return to normal, or rise to new highs. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-2023...
VET: All there is to know about VeChain’s latest market stride
The VeChain network recently made a major announcement regarding what might possibly be its biggest change in 2022. According to the announcement, the network’s community recently voted on VIP-220, in favor of a mainnet hard fork. According to the announcement, VeChain will deploy Proof of Authority 2.0 on 17...
Assessing the possibilities of MATIC sustaining its latest price pump
Polygon [MATIC] was last week’s top performer among the top 20 cryptos in terms of market capitalization, as its value surged by over 30%. At press time, MATIC was trading at $1.20 with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. CoinGecko’s data revealed that MATIC was also...
Why LTC short sellers might have an opportunity for short-term gains
Litecoin [LTC] just concluded its most bullish week since June after delivering an impressive rally. It has also kicked off this week on a positive note after confirming a new network integration. But is this enough to ensure continued bullish dominance?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Litecoin (LTC)
Maker: Assessing the bursting whale interest in MKR and its impact on investors
MakerDAO managed to witness some significant improvements in its performance over the past 30 days. According to data from Messari, the deposit, withdrawal and borrow volume grew significantly over the past month. The deposit volume grew by 15.35% along with the withdrawal volume. Furthermore, the overall borrow volume grew by...
Holding ETH at a loss? You may want to read this before making your next trade
Since the end of October, all categories of Ethereum [ETH] holders embarked on a buy-the-dip spree, data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the leading altcoin witnessed a surge in coin accumulation by small, medium, and large traders since late October. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum...
Russia’s CBR now exploring ways to include crypto in financial system
Amid a wave of new financial penalties, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has started exploring methods to incorporate blockchain technology and crypto-assets into its domestic financial system. The CBR issued a public consultation study titled “Digital Assets in Russian Federation”on 7 November. It evaluated whether the sanctioned state might...
Rising exchange FixedFloat adds Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) as new coins
The promising crypto exchange FixedFloat announces that it has now added new coins: AVAX, and SOL. The up-and-coming digital asset exchange FixedFloat has announced that it has added new coins such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) to its repertoire. The FixedFloat team declares that the platform has added the new coins as it broadens its operations.
Analyzing the state-of-AVAX considering Avalanche’s recent development
Avalanche [AVAX] announced a new collaboration with GMX_io for its liquidity mining incentive program called Avalanche Rush. Despite multiple attempts to generate interest in Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem, its TVL continued to decline. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Avalanche [AVAX] for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. What’s the “Rush”?...
Can the CZ-SBF tussle lead to BNB setting out on a losing streak? Assessing…
Following the back and forth of allegations and denials, Binance Coin [BNB] could be at the verge of a further decrease. This was because unexpected transfers from dormant addresses suddenly occurred in the wake of an open feud between Changpneng Zhao (CZ) and Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Interestingly, there was hardly...
Ethereum slides rapidly as structure shifts bearish, could more losses follow
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum saw a large selling volume and shifted the lower timeframe structure to bearish. Technical indicators and futures traders both showed further losses were possible. At the time of...
Polkadot: Reasons DOT’s latest dip could turn into a buying opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polkadot pulls back to the 78.6% retracement level. Two lower timeframe support zones to watch out for in the near-term. On lower timeframes, Bitcoin [BTC] had a bearish...
Report: FATF’s ‘Grey List’ includes countries ignoring crypto-AML rules
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has a ‘Grey List’ for nations that don’t follow its “Anti-money laundering (AML) regulations for cryptocurrencies.”. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the international financial watchdog plans to carry out yearly checks to make sure that nations are obeying AML and counter-terrorist funding (CTF) regulations on cryptocurrency providers. The FATF’s list of nations that are considered as “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring” is known as the “Grey List.”
What Ethereum Classic buyers need to keep an eye on before going long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] witnessed a death cross on its EMAs, can the buyers stop the bleeding?. The altcoin saw an uptrend in its social volumes while the long/short ratio...
Aave, Balancer, and the TVL tale you need to know for your next trade
The partnership between Aave, a lending protocol, and Balancer, an Automatic Market Maker platform, would be the first step toward increasing the utility of Aave’s stablecoin, GHO. The partnership would also help boost the liquidity for pools on Balancer. The proposal was recently voted on and was now awaiting execution.
Why Avalanche’s noteworthy NFT performance may do nothing for AVAX
Avalanche [AVAX], just like Cardano and Solana, witnessed steady growth alongside an increased interest in the NFT market. According to a tweet posted by analytics firm Messari on 5 November, Avalanche‘s NFTs performed well in Q3. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Avalanche for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. The...
Solana plummets momentarily to a five-month low, can traders bet on recovery
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Range formation presents a viable buying opportunity for traders. Bitcoin’s plunge from $21.4k complicates the bullish idea as conditions could be risky for buyers. Over the past weekend,...
