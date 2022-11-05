The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has a ‘Grey List’ for nations that don’t follow its “Anti-money laundering (AML) regulations for cryptocurrencies.”. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the international financial watchdog plans to carry out yearly checks to make sure that nations are obeying AML and counter-terrorist funding (CTF) regulations on cryptocurrency providers. The FATF’s list of nations that are considered as “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring” is known as the “Grey List.”

22 HOURS AGO