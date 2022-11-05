ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football fan felt ‘really special’ after messages of support from favourite team

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mnJJ_0izpt4Z900

A young football fan said she felt “really special” after receiving messages of support from members of her favourite team following an operation.

Emily Norris, 10, who lives in Norwich, was born with multi cystic dysplastic kidney (MCDK), which resulted in her right kidney being removed at the age of three and she also had congenital cystic andenmotoid malformation (CCAM), which led to 75% of her right lung being removed at nine months old.

On November 4, she underwent an operation to help stop the discomfort caused by a feeding tube she had until she was five and a half, which resulted in a scar, and hoped that her favourite football team – Norwich City Women FC – would offer her messages of support and was “surprised” with the response.

“She had messages from 11 of the women’s team players, wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that they can’t wait to see her at a match when she gets better”, her mother Nicol Nicholls, 34, a full-time carer for Emily’s brother (Dominic Norris, 11) and a volunteer football coach at motive8 sports, told the PA news agency.

“She was so happy as the women’s team are such an inspiration to Emily and other football loving girls – they always make time at the end of matches to take photos and sign shirts or posters.

“Emily said she felt really special.”

The messages of support extended further than the team, with two players from the men’s team and two ex-men’s players sharing some words with the football fan, as well as members of the public, with one even offering to let her use his season ticket.

“Emily couldn’t believe so many people were thinking about her and was shocked when I showed her just how many fellow canary fans were sending her love”, Mrs Nicholls said.

“One fellow fan offered to let her use his season ticket for a future game which was unbelievably generous. Football is an amazing community to be part of.”

The team means so much to Emily that she wore a metallic pastel Norwich City Women FC top for the surgery, which she purchased with her own birthday money on the day it was released – August 12, 2022.

Mrs Nicholls added that it has become “even more precious now” because Emily got to wear it in the operating room.

The 10-year-old started playing football earlier this year as part of motive8 sports Weetabix wildcats at the FDC in Norwich, and Mrs Nicholls said that the Women’s Euro served as a catalyst for her decision to become involved with the sport.

“After watching the Women’s Euro, she wanted to go along to her local women’s team which is where she fell in love with Norwich City Women’s Football Club,” Mrs Nicholls said.

“She has been to every home game this season, except one.”

Next Saturday, an “excited” Emily will be attending the club’s match at Carrow Road and is set to don her lucky shirt yet again to cheer on her heroes.

She will also be at The Nest next Sunday to cheer on the women’s team, which means double football joy for the young fan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Kim Kardashian urges fashion designers to suit all body shapes after award win

Kim Kardashian has been honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and used the award to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Founder and CEO...
newschain

Putin’s war on Ukraine is reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and rising energy prices are a reason to “act faster”, not go slow on climate change, Rishi Sunak has told leaders at the Cop27 summit. Speaking at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Prime Minister said it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth.
newschain

Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City fans give Raheem Sterling a warm welcome

Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling “has to” get a good reception when he returns to Manchester City. England forward Sterling played for City for seven seasons, scoring 131 goals in 339 appearances and helping them win a glut of silverware, before moving on to Chelsea in July. The...
newschain

Mick Beale calls for QPR to ‘wake up’ after loss to Huddersfield

QPR boss Mick Beale told his players to “wake up” after a 2-1 loss to bottom side Huddersfield continued their dismal recent run. Lyndon Dykes netted after just 90 seconds but Josh Ruffels scored twice – his first goals for the Terriers – to give them their first away win of the season.
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand to be made an OBE

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand will be made an OBE for services to his sport and charity work during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony. The ex-Manchester United defender, who won 81 England caps, has worked to tackle a range of issues from racism to a lack of social mobility for young people through his foundation.
newschain

We lost a match, nobody died – Mark Kennedy hails response to FA Cup shock

Mark Kennedy discovered that three days is a long time in football after his Lincoln side pulled off a Carabao Cup third-round shock at Ashton Gate. The Imps head coach had watched his League One team dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Chippenham at the weekend. But what...
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
newschain

Paul Simpson unhappy with Carlisle display in draw at Harrogate

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson insisted that there were very few positives to take from the 3-3 draw at Harrogate. The Cumbrians headed to Wetherby Road seventh in the League Two standings and with their sights set on fifth place following what has been a bright start to the campaign. But...
newschain

Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final. Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes. But Rune immediately bounced back...
newschain

Rugby player and X Factor singer Levi Davis missing in Barcelona

Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, his former club has said. Bath Rugby issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen at a pub in Spain on October 29. The 24-year-old rugby union player is also known...
newschain

Matt Taylor proud to become first Rotherham boss to win at Sheff Utd since 1980

Matt Taylor was proud to become the first Rotherham manager to win at Sheffield United since 1980. Taylor succeeded where George Kerr, Billy McEwan, Ronnie Moore, Steve Evans and Paul Warne all failed by overseeing victory at Bramall Lane thanks to Ben Wiles’ first-half goal. Wiles struck seven minutes...
newschain

Frank Lampard admits ‘we were poor’ after Everton are humbled by Bournemouth

Frank Lampard admitted Everton’s fringe players had come up short after being sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth. Lampard defended his decision to make eleven changes as the Toffees’ hopes of moving a step closer to winning their first trophy since 1995 were dashed with a 4-1 third round defeat in Dorset.
newschain

Vincent Kompany praises opponents Crawley after tough Carabao Cup win

Vincent Kompany praised Crawley for frustrating his Burnley side for much of their Carabao Cup third round tie at Turf Moor. It took two late goals from substitute Anass Zaroury – both close-range finishes in the 79th and 90th minutes – to kill off the League Two side’s hopes of adding another giant-killing to the scalps of League One Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham in the previous rounds.
newschain

Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns

Unpaid carers and the loved ones they look after are experiencing serious difficulties accessing NHS care and their health is deteriorating as a result, research suggests. A third of carers (34%) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK. This is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy