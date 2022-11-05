Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Dr Kausik Ray: ORION-3 Data Show Inclisiran Produces Durable Sustained LDL-C Reduction
Kausik K. Ray, MB ChB, MD, MPhil, is professor of public health and a consultant cardiologist at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. At this year’s American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, he presented findings from a 4-year open-label extension study of inclisiran, a small interfering RNA that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
ajmc.com
Cost-Savings Model Estimates Reduced Economic Burden With Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A
Gene therapy is a novel approach to hemophilia A treatment that carries a substantial cost up front but may lead to cost savings compared with current prophylaxis agents in the long run. Hemophilia A prophylaxis can significantly improve patient quality of life and outcomes by reducing bleeding incidents and long-term...
ajmc.com
Dr Daniel Weiner Reviews Benefits, Challenges of Value-Based Payment Models for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daniel E. Weiner, MD, MS, board certified nephrologist and lead navigator at Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute, spoke on the limitations and future potential of value-based payment systems for chronic kidney disease (CKD), including the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Choices (ETC) Model and the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Models.
ajmc.com
Eye Care Saw Drop Among Older Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic
A decline in eye care utilization was found in older patients, with significant differences based on age, race, and ethnicity. Results of a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (AAO 2022) show that utilization of eye care was reduced in patients older than 65 years during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that utilization had not improved by the end of 2020.
ajmc.com
Phase 3 Study Shows Live Biotherapeutic Significantly Reduces CDI Recurrence
A phase 3 study showed Ferring’s RBX2660, an investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) after antibiotic treatment, with a sustained response achieved through 6 months. Ferring’s RBX2660 was shown to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile...
ajmc.com
Sickle Cell Disease With Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises Carries a Substantial Economic Burden, Study Finds
The analysis emphasizes the association between vaso-occlusive crisis frequency and health care costs, which are inflated largely due to inpatient visits. Vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) are a common clinical manifestation of sickle cell disease (SCD) and cause pain episodes that can be debilitating. In addition to affecting patient quality of life, recurrent VOCs were associated with significantly higher health care resource utilization (HCRU) and costs for SCD patients in an analysis presented as a poster at the AMCP Nexus 2022 annual meeting.
Comments / 0