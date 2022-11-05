ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Dr Kausik Ray: ORION-3 Data Show Inclisiran Produces Durable Sustained LDL-C Reduction

Kausik K. Ray, MB ChB, MD, MPhil, is professor of public health and a consultant cardiologist at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. At this year’s American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, he presented findings from a 4-year open-label extension study of inclisiran, a small interfering RNA that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
CHICAGO, IL
ajmc.com

Cost-Savings Model Estimates Reduced Economic Burden With Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A

Gene therapy is a novel approach to hemophilia A treatment that carries a substantial cost up front but may lead to cost savings compared with current prophylaxis agents in the long run. Hemophilia A prophylaxis can significantly improve patient quality of life and outcomes by reducing bleeding incidents and long-term...
ajmc.com

Eye Care Saw Drop Among Older Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A decline in eye care utilization was found in older patients, with significant differences based on age, race, and ethnicity. Results of a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (AAO 2022) show that utilization of eye care was reduced in patients older than 65 years during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that utilization had not improved by the end of 2020.
ajmc.com

Phase 3 Study Shows Live Biotherapeutic Significantly Reduces CDI Recurrence

A phase 3 study showed Ferring’s RBX2660, an investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) after antibiotic treatment, with a sustained response achieved through 6 months. Ferring’s RBX2660 was shown to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile...
ajmc.com

Sickle Cell Disease With Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises Carries a Substantial Economic Burden, Study Finds

The analysis emphasizes the association between vaso-occlusive crisis frequency and health care costs, which are inflated largely due to inpatient visits. Vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) are a common clinical manifestation of sickle cell disease (SCD) and cause pain episodes that can be debilitating. In addition to affecting patient quality of life, recurrent VOCs were associated with significantly higher health care resource utilization (HCRU) and costs for SCD patients in an analysis presented as a poster at the AMCP Nexus 2022 annual meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy