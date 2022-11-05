ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WBTW News13

High school football playoff schedule & updates for Nov. 11

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools. NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto field after Appalachian State game

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto the field Thursday night at Brooks Stadium after the Chanticleers’ football team defeated Appalachian State, the school said. Five students were hurt during the celebration, and three had to be taken to the hospital, the school said on […]
CONWAY, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GOOSE CREEK, SC
multihousingnews.com

Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes

JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
J.M. Lesinski

Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ

The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Radio Ink

Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards

WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
FLORENCE, SC

