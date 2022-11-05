Read full article on original website
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
High school football playoff schedule & updates for Nov. 11
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools. NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests […]
Coastal Carolina University not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto field after Appalachian State game
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is not expecting to be fined for fans rushing onto the field Thursday night at Brooks Stadium after the Chanticleers’ football team defeated Appalachian State, the school said. Five students were hurt during the celebration, and three had to be taken to the hospital, the school said on […]
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Saylor breaks Carolina Forest’s single-season yardage mark
At Carolina Forest, the standard for quarterbacks has started and ended with Will Brunson and Mason Garcia. Brunson was a pass-happy quarterback that was at the reins at the beginning of the Marc Morris era. And Garcia was a transformative figure who was the first to gain major traction in terms of wins on the big stage.
Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
blufftontoday.com
Behind Spencer Rattler, South Carolina football's playmakers showed up against Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE — South Carolina football looked lost on offense a week ago. In a 23-10 loss to Missouri, star tight end Jaheim Bell inexplicably played just nine snaps. Quarterback Spencer Rattler didn't have a passing touchdown and had two turnovers. The Gamecocks logged just 32 yards rushing. NASHVILLE —...
multihousingnews.com
Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes
JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
live5news.com
Officials: Stratford High School dismissing early, other bus routes delayed
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says students at Stratford High School will be dismissing early because of the continued presence of smoke in the building. Students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., district officials said. Parents of bus riders are encouraged to pick up or...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
country1037fm.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina. Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or […]
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Powerball jackpot is huge at $1.9 billion (yes, billion)
The drawing for the huge record jackpot is tonight. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The last Powerball winner was Aug. 3 — and the jackpot has been growing since then. State officials say South Carolinians are spending millions on boosting the jackpot. On Thursday, for...
wbtw.com
Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
live5news.com
Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
charlestondaily.net
Charity Shoe Drive in Summerville/Ladson/Moncks Corner through November 8 hosted by 5 Star Legacy Group and Success is Just A Process
(Moncks Corner, SC., 2022) – 5 Star Legacy Group and Success is Just A Process is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser for now until Nov. 8th, to raise funds for (La Masion) group home. 5 Star Legacy Group will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs...
myhorrynews.com
After years of delays, groundbreaking set for Carolina Forest Senior Center
Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest. But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there. “They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December...
Downed power lines block portion of US-78
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials say a section of Highway 78 is blocked after downed power lines on the road Monday morning. The North Charleston Fire Department says the power lines are downed at US-78 near Limehouse Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Radio Ink
Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards
WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
