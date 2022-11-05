ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DeSantis’s big night fuels prospect of 2024 face-off with Trump

As hopes for a sweeping red wave faded, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) emerged as a clear winner among Republicans on Tuesday night, fueling talk of a 2024 presidential bid with his landslide reelection victory. DeSantis has in recent months established himself as a darling of the conservative movement, with many in the GOP ready…
U.S. Senate: Duckworth wins second term, Salvi concedes

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.
Illinois 15th District: Mary Miller seeks reelection after redistricting

After beating out fellow incumbent Rodney Davis in the primary for IL-15, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller is seeking reelection against Democratic opponent Paul Lange. Miller is a freshman representative who faced a hard primary against Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) after redistricting drew them into the same race. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to which many attribute her win.
