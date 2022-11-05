Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Beat Charlie Crist–But Defeating Donald Trump Will Be a Much Harder Task
When the smoke cleared on Tuesday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis scored an impressive win over former Gov. Charlie Crist and now attention will turn to the 2024 presidential election. Even before Election Day, the 2024 buzz began to build. Rumors ran wild that former President Donald Trump would launch another...
DeSantis’s big night fuels prospect of 2024 face-off with Trump
As hopes for a sweeping red wave faded, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) emerged as a clear winner among Republicans on Tuesday night, fueling talk of a 2024 presidential bid with his landslide reelection victory. DeSantis has in recent months established himself as a darling of the conservative movement, with many in the GOP ready…
U.S. Senate: Duckworth wins second term, Salvi concedes
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.
The House Rep. who received Elon Musk's first ever vote for a Republican lost her seat after only 5 months
After Mayra Flores flipped Texas' 34th District in June 2022, Elon Musk tweeted that he voted Republican for the first time to help elect her.
Live: 2022 election updates and results
Nov. 8 was the final voting day of the 2022 election, with key Senate, House and gubernatorial races on the line. Follow NPR's live coverage.
Illinois 15th District: Mary Miller seeks reelection after redistricting
After beating out fellow incumbent Rodney Davis in the primary for IL-15, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller is seeking reelection against Democratic opponent Paul Lange. Miller is a freshman representative who faced a hard primary against Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) after redistricting drew them into the same race. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to which many attribute her win.
