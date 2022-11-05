After beating out fellow incumbent Rodney Davis in the primary for IL-15, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller is seeking reelection against Democratic opponent Paul Lange. Miller is a freshman representative who faced a hard primary against Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) after redistricting drew them into the same race. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to which many attribute her win.

