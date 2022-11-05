Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s playoff game moved, while Carolina Forest’s remains on schedule
The Grand Strand’s football season hasn’t gone as planned. Why should at least one of the teams still around in the playoffs have it any differently this week?. Myrtle Beach will play its second-round game at West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid the high winds and rains expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. The move comes after the two teams were forced to move their Region VI-4A opener in September to a Wednesday slot, as well.
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Saylor breaks Carolina Forest’s single-season yardage mark
At Carolina Forest, the standard for quarterbacks has started and ended with Will Brunson and Mason Garcia. Brunson was a pass-happy quarterback that was at the reins at the beginning of the Marc Morris era. And Garcia was a transformative figure who was the first to gain major traction in terms of wins on the big stage.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
North Myrtle Beach
Things to Do in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Barefoot Landing is a unique combination of specialty stores, tasty restaurants and eateries, and things to do all in one place. It’s nestled alongside the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach and is a must-see during your Myrtle Beach vacation. They have wonderful annual events, live music, great restaurants, and plenty of family-friendly fun all year round. It’s also very dog-friendly with specialty shops for your pooch and water dishes outside of many retailers around the complex.
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
VIDEO: Alligator crosses Alligator Alley at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 viewer Austin Bond spotted an alligator crossing Alligator Alley at a local state park. It happened on Monday at Huntington Beach State Park, located in Murrells Inlet. Park visitors can enjoy their own stroll across Alligator Alley from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the HBSP website. […]
WMBF
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices
Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
WLBT
Southern Miss to face Coastal Carolina with QB position uncertain
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After winning three straight games, the Golden Eagles’ win streak got cut short after losing 42-14 against a physical Georgia State Panthers team this past Saturday. Everyone has a bad day, and it was just one of those days for Southern Miss against Georgia State....
myhorrynews.com
After years of delays, groundbreaking set for Carolina Forest Senior Center
Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest. But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there. “They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December...
Myrtle Beach International Airport introduces new member of therapy dog team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new furry friend was welcomed into the Pups Easing Travel Stress therapy dog program Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an announcement. The P.E.T.S. program was launched ahead of the 2021 holiday season, according to a news release. “This network of caring individuals with their […]
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
WMBF
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
WMBF
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
WMBF
Warrants: North Myrtle Beach standoff suspect accused of choking, pointing rifle at victim
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has officially confirmed the name and charges of a man accused of sparking a several-hour standoff last week. An incident report obtained by WMBF News lists 37-year-old Adam Henry Hayes as the man arrested in the case.
wbtw.com
Record-breaking high temperatures tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luckily, tonight it will be mostly clear only slight cloud cover, and it will not be as mild with temperatures in the low-60s, but some cities in the upper-50s tonight. We could be looking at a dense fog advisory for tomorrow morning as winds will be light and dewpoints will be close to the temperatures.
wbtw.com
Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
power98fm.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
wbtw.com
Possible record-breaking temps to start the week
Another warm day is expected ahead of a cold front. Records are in jeopardy again today. All cities have a record of 82 degrees to beat. The forecast for Florence and Lumberton is 83, and 79 degrees is the forecast in North Myrtle Beach. A cold front will move through...
Solicitor won’t pursue charges against North Myrtle Beach city manager over woman’s assault allegation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue charges against North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney over allegations that he assaulted a woman in May. According to a police report obtained by News13, a woman showed up for a meeting with Mahaney and […]
