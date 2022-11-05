ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach’s playoff game moved, while Carolina Forest’s remains on schedule

The Grand Strand’s football season hasn’t gone as planned. Why should at least one of the teams still around in the playoffs have it any differently this week?. Myrtle Beach will play its second-round game at West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid the high winds and rains expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. The move comes after the two teams were forced to move their Region VI-4A opener in September to a Wednesday slot, as well.
North Myrtle Beach

Things to Do in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Barefoot Landing is a unique combination of specialty stores, tasty restaurants and eateries, and things to do all in one place. It’s nestled alongside the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach and is a must-see during your Myrtle Beach vacation. They have wonderful annual events, live music, great restaurants, and plenty of family-friendly fun all year round. It’s also very dog-friendly with specialty shops for your pooch and water dishes outside of many retailers around the complex.
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices

Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
Southern Miss to face Coastal Carolina with QB position uncertain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After winning three straight games, the Golden Eagles’ win streak got cut short after losing 42-14 against a physical Georgia State Panthers team this past Saturday. Everyone has a bad day, and it was just one of those days for Southern Miss against Georgia State....
Record-breaking high temperatures tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luckily, tonight it will be mostly clear only slight cloud cover, and it will not be as mild with temperatures in the low-60s, but some cities in the upper-50s tonight. We could be looking at a dense fog advisory for tomorrow morning as winds will be light and dewpoints will be close to the temperatures.
Near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed. Mugginess and partly...
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
Possible record-breaking temps to start the week

Another warm day is expected ahead of a cold front. Records are in jeopardy again today. All cities have a record of 82 degrees to beat. The forecast for Florence and Lumberton is 83, and 79 degrees is the forecast in North Myrtle Beach. A cold front will move through...
