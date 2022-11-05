ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jeffrey Dean selected to lead UGA-Griffin campus

By Mike Wooten
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Jeffrey F.D. Dean

GRIFFIN — Jeffrey F.D. Dean, a distinguished scholar and academic leader whose interdisciplinary research focuses on forestry, plant biology and biochemistry, has been named assistant provost and director of the University of Georgia’s Griffin campus, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In this role, he will oversee all research, extension and academic programs at UGA-Griffin.

Since 2014, Dean has served as a professor and head of the department of biochemistry, molecular biology, entomology and plant pathology at Mississippi State University, one of the largest academic units in the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

