LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
3-year-old from Louisiana with heart defect needs defibrillator to attend school
BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY)– Aiden Broussard is an adventurous and affectionate 3-year-old who just wants to go to school. But in his young life, so far, he has faced many challenges. Aiden has Long QT syndrome (LQTS), a heart condition which causes chaotic and fast heartbeats. He lives with...
pelicanpostonline.com
Three Constitutional Amendments approved, five rejected on Tuesday
On Tuesday Louisiana voters approved three (out of eight) proposed Constitutional Amendments with Ascension’s electorate in agreement with the overall results save a single instance. See below for amendments with explanation of effect and results. Amendment No. 1: “Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results
U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 11 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 14,268.
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
theadvocate.com
Charter school 'gets creative' to boost enrollment and pay off pricey lease
Underwater on a pricey lease on its facility, a charter school official in Plaquemine said he decided to "get creative" as they looked for ways to boost flagging student enrollment and generate enough money to pay the school's landlord. In a report released last week, outside auditors hired by the...
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
WAFB
School, building closures on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
theadvocate.com
Melville mayor, up for reelection, killed in Election Day crash
Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
Outraged Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Suggests Supports Call Louisiana GOP After Landry Endorsement
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has fired back hard after it was reported that the Louisiana Republican Party's vote to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry. In a campaign email to supporters, Nungesser expressed his outrage and shared the personal contact information of the members of the LAGOP...
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Layne Gautreau, owner of Gonzales jewelry business, named honorary sheriff
Layne Gautreau was proclaimed an honorary sheriff with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. In 1989, Layne and his wife, Donna, opened Layne's Diamond Jewelry and Design in Gonzales. Through the business, he has supported various organizations in Ascension Parish, including churches, schools, civic organizations, and more. He served with the...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes
Kentwood Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Employer and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana Man Sentenced for Defrauding Employer Out of More Than $549k and Filing False Taxes. Louisiana – On November 4, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Michael J. Goll, age 47, of Kentwood,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints
The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday
Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana public schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
pelicanpostonline.com
Former corrections officer charged for introducing contraband into Ascension Jail
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday November 7, Adam Sylve was arrested following an investigation regarding contraband being brought into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with four-counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve was formerly employed in the Corrections Division with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
