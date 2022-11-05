ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Three Constitutional Amendments approved, five rejected on Tuesday

On Tuesday Louisiana voters approved three (out of eight) proposed Constitutional Amendments with Ascension’s electorate in agreement with the overall results save a single instance. See below for amendments with explanation of effect and results. Amendment No. 1: “Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results

U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 11 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 14,268.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

School, building closures on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Melville mayor, up for reelection, killed in Election Day crash

Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Layne Gautreau, owner of Gonzales jewelry business, named honorary sheriff

Layne Gautreau was proclaimed an honorary sheriff with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. In 1989, Layne and his wife, Donna, opened Layne's Diamond Jewelry and Design in Gonzales. Through the business, he has supported various organizations in Ascension Parish, including churches, schools, civic organizations, and more. He served with the...
GONZALES, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints

The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports. LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network. The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy. “There is nothing...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday

Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana public schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Former corrections officer charged for introducing contraband into Ascension Jail

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday November 7, Adam Sylve was arrested following an investigation regarding contraband being brought into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with four-counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve was formerly employed in the Corrections Division with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

