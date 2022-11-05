Read full article on original website
Voices: If you’re worried New York is about to elect a Republican, here’s what you need to know
Logically, a state like New York shouldn’t vote Republican. The 6.5 million registered Democratic voters in the state dwarf the 2.9 million Republicans. Even if you throw in the 3 million independent voters here, Republicans still wouldn’t surpass the massive built-in lead Democrats have.With that in mind, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul should be resting comfortably. And her opponent, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, should be flailing about somewhere in rural upstate, surrounded by true believers but ignored by everybody else as more competitive elections around the country suck up all the attention. But that’s not what’s happening now.Over the past...
U.S. Senate control down to five races; John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
Trump rips Colorado, New Hampshire GOP candidates after losses for wavering loyalty on 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump lambasted two GOP candidates for Senate after their concession speeches Tuesday night, ripping Colorado nominee Joe O'Dea and New Hampshire's Don Bolduc.
Connecticut voters approve step toward early voting
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. Connecticut was one of only four states in the U.S. without any form of early voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Currently, the constitution has several provisions that dictate the time, place and manner of elections, essentially requiring voters to cast their ballots at their local polling place on Election Day unless they qualify for an absentee ballot. With the measure approved, the legislature will be authorized to draft legislation that would implement an early voting system. It could potentially be in place as early as 2024.
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
