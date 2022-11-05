Read full article on original website
SFGate
Downed Tree Blocking State Route 92 In Both Directions
HALF MOON BAY (BCN) A large tree fell across State Route 92 early Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions in the 11000 block of the roadway (also known as San Mateo Road) in Half Moon Bay, according to a 6:59 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
SFist
Big Rig Full of Shrimp Catches Fire on Dumbarton Bridge, Shuts Down Traffic For Eight Hours
A Monday morning truck fire on the South Bay’s Dumbarton Bridge stopped westbound traffic for about eight hours Monday, and the fire was on a truck full of shrimp that somehow managed to ignite. An ugly Monday on the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects Menlo Park to Fremont, as KGO...
SFGate
Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive
Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
SFGate
Buses Temporarily Replace Bart Trains Between Antioch, Pittsburg
BART officials tweeted just before 6 a.m. Tuesday that train service has stopped between Antioch and Pittsburg Center stations. Officials said Tri Delta buses 380 and 387 are providing service between Antioch, Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Bay Point station. No reason was provided for the service change. Officials urged travelers to...
SFGate
Voters Ensure Stretch Of Jfk Drive Remains Closed To Cars
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) More than 61 percent of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition I -- a measure that would have reopened John F. Kennedy Drive to vehicles - according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night. Prop. I would have made the 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate...
KTVU FOX 2
'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The much-needed rain pounded the Bay Area through the night and well into Tuesday morning, drenching the Earth but also wreaking havoc on the roads. For example, the carpool lanes shut down before sunrise as the cab of a big rig fell off the Interstate 80 connector on the Oakland-Emeryville border.
Fatal Redwood City crash leaves 2 kids without parents; community calls for improved traffic safety
Community members are calling for changes after a speeding vehicle hit the Ammen family's vehicle, killing the parents of two 7-year-old girls. A nearby business owner says accidents happen in that area "all the time," but nothing has been done by the city to make the road safer.
SFist
Water Main Break Floods Big Intersection In Cow Hollow
Residents of San Francisco were being advised to avoid the area of Fillmore and Union streets Monday afternoon following a water main break that flooded the intersection — and there was also a report of gas smell in the air. AlertSF sent out an advisory to avoid the area...
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Buildings Evacuated After Gas Leak, Flooding
Several San Francisco buildings were evacuated because of a gas leak after flooding near the Marina District, according to a fire department spokesman. The initial flooding, due to a broken water main, closed the intersection at Fillmore and Union streets. A shelter-in-place order is in effect with streets shut down...
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
Severe flooding shuts down San Francisco’s Union and Fillmore intersection
A water main break at Union and Fillmore streets caused major flooding in the Cow Hollow intersection.
SFGate
Victim Critical Following Shooting Near Shopping Mall
SAN JOSE (BCN) A person was suffering from life-threatening injuries Monday evening following a shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue near the Grand Century Shopping Mall. Police don't have any suspects, according to police. Copyright © 2022...
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes, arrested after car chase in Peninsula
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night. The […]
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
SFGate
Bart Delays Saturday Night Due To Police Activity At Hayward Station
BART service Saturday night is experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to earlier police activity at its Hayward BART Station. Regular service is recovering from the situation as of 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or...
KRON4
Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows
KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
