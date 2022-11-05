Vanderbilt Offensive Players To Watch

When defensive coordinator Clayton White's South Carolina defense takes on the Commodores Saturday night, three players stand out above the rest.

The Commodores' offense is a unit that the Gamecocks have held relatively in check in recent memory. In the previous four contests, Vanderbilt only averages 12 points per game against South Carolina.

The majority of the reason South Carolina's defense has soundly dominated the Commodores' offense during that stretch is due to the massive talent gap between both units.

This season, however, Vanderbilt is coming into this matchup with a few certified guys on offense that can go-toe-toe with South Carolina's personnel.

Will Sheppard, WR

When it comes to offensive strategy in football, one common thought exists amongst most play callers: get your best players the football, and that's precisely what offensive coordinator Joey Lynch does with the junior wideout.

Sheppard is targeted heavily through run-pass option plays , which involve a lot of quick one-cut routes that lessen the margin of error for opposing defensive backs. This stubborn strategy has led to Sheppard racking up the second-most receiving touchdowns in the conference so far.

Ray Davis, RB

The Commodores have trotted out some solid SEC running backs in the last 13 years, as guys like Ralph Webb, Zac Stacy, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn have all gone on to play in the NFL.

Ray Davis might be the next one in line at Vanderbilt, as he's currently the leading rusher in the SEC Eastern division with 564 yards on 135 carries.

He's reminiscent of MarShawn Lloyd, except he's not quite as explosive, but Davis runs tough for his 5'9, 205-pound frame has good ball carrier vision, and can catch passes out of the backfield.

Jayden McGowan, WR

McGowan might not be as recognizable as his two teammates mentioned above around the league. Still, in terms of the ability to score on almost any given play, McGowan is arguably the most dangerous.

Vanderbilt will frequently motion him before the snap and sometimes have their quarterback do a touch jet sweep pass to keep the opposing defensive front on their toes. They'll also throw some pop passes to him on the perimeter, where Jayden can showcase his world-class speed and acceleration and make defenders who don't respect his athleticism pay in a big way.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

