Seattle is a global leader in technology and innovation, with decades-long history of being at the helm of software, retail/ecommerce, gaming, and new emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and AR/VR. According to CompTIA's State of Tech Workforce for 2021, in the Seattle metro area it is estimated that 13.7 percent of the workforce was employed in the technology industry or in a technology occupation (i.e., software development, web development, and UX/UI), and there were about 94,300 technology job postings in this region during that year. Additionally, the economic impact of the tech industry in 2021 in the region was $133B with Seattle being identified as a Tier 1 city for technology talent, alongside of San Francisco, San Jose, and New York City.

