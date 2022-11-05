Read full article on original website
Construction
The construction industry has three major components: construction of buildings; road, highway, or other infrastructure; and specialty trades in both residential and commercial construction. OED focuses on reducing economic inequities in the construction industry that provides living-wage careers Four out of five construction industry employees in King County are male, and 73 percent are white. OED is working to change this by equipping Black, Indigenous, other communities of color, and women with education and training for industry employment.
Green Economy
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics defines green jobs as:. Jobs in businesses that produce goods or provide services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources. Jobs in which workers’ duties involve making their establishment’s production processes more environmentally friendly or use fewer natural resources. Green...
Technology
Seattle is a global leader in technology and innovation, with decades-long history of being at the helm of software, retail/ecommerce, gaming, and new emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and AR/VR. According to CompTIA's State of Tech Workforce for 2021, in the Seattle metro area it is estimated that 13.7 percent of the workforce was employed in the technology industry or in a technology occupation (i.e., software development, web development, and UX/UI), and there were about 94,300 technology job postings in this region during that year. Additionally, the economic impact of the tech industry in 2021 in the region was $133B with Seattle being identified as a Tier 1 city for technology talent, alongside of San Francisco, San Jose, and New York City.
