Shaquille O'Neal's “Brazilian naked wrestling contest” during his time with the Phoenix Suns

What would you do if a stark naked Shaq came running at you?

Shaquille O'Neal is well-known for his antics off the court. But did you know there was a time when he took it to the extreme by wrestling with teammates naked? Can you imagine how terrifying it is when a heavyweight with no clothes on comes barreling toward you? Former Phoenix Suns head coach Alvin Gentry shared details on Shaq's wild move.

" The thing that he did that he got to be notorious for is that, every few days or every week or so, he would decide that it was time for this Brazilian naked wrestling contest, " Gentry told Henry Abbott of TrueHoop. " You didn't know who the chosen one was, but what would happen when you least expect it, this 7-foot, 310-pound guy would turn the corner, and he would be stark naked, and he would run right at you full speed, grab you, he would take you to the floor and then he would do about five rollovers with you. "

Surprise targets

What probably made his Suns teammates more uneasy was that O'Neal didn't disclose who his targets would be. The only people he informed were the trainers.

" And he would always tell our trainers who it was going to be, so they were always prepared for it, but you never knew who it was going to be, " Gentry continued.

Even the coach himself was apparently targeted, as he jokingly said, " I had to go to therapy quite a bit after that. " One can assume then that anyone on the coaching staff and roster, including Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Grant Hill , could have been attacked.

If you were to wager on who won the impromptu contests, it wouldn't be wise to bet against The Big Diesel, especially since the big man had been training in mixed martial arts since 2000.

Memorable Suns tenure

O'Neal's stint in a Suns uniform didn't end up the way the Hall of Famer had probably hoped it would. Phoenix got eliminated in the first round of the 2008 playoffs, then missed the postseason altogether the following year.

Still, there is no denying his Suns tenure had some hilarious moments.

Gentry's anecdote on the Brazilian naked wrestling contest only adds to O'Neal's legendary hilarity.