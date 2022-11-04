Entering his sophomore season in the NBA, Josh Giddey had much to smile about looking back at his rookie campaign, which saw him enter the record books. From being the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double to being the first rookie since Oscar Robertson (1960-61) to record the feat three games in a row, Giddey announced himself to the league as an offensive threat with passing and playmaking skills that are well beyond his years.

