Lehigh County, PA

Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday

BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — A winning Powerball ticket from the Monday drawing worth $100,000 was sold at PSC Main Street, a gas station at 412 S. Main St. It was one of six tickets that paid out. A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County and four other tickets worth $100,000 were sold around the state.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading

READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Roundup: State representative races in Berks

READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote and 21...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lackawanna County polls are closed

SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem

The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA

If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Essig Plumbing acquired by private equity-backed outfit

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Berks County-based Essig Plumbing & Heating is now part of a service group that is backed by private equity funds. That means two big-city investors see opportunity in the 84-year-old business, which is headquartered near Leesport. Terms of the transaction with P1 Service Group were...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

