Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
An up-and-coming discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, bringing at least 35 new jobs to the area. Read on to learn more. Last week, Grocery Outlet, a discount grocery store chain that is quickly expanding along the East Coast, opened its newest Pennsylvania store location in Allentown.
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop
The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain to open second regional location Wednesday
BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville. The new eatery, near...
WFMZ-TV Online
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE — A winning Powerball ticket from the Monday drawing worth $100,000 was sold at PSC Main Street, a gas station at 412 S. Main St. It was one of six tickets that paid out. A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County and four other tickets worth $100,000 were sold around the state.
Substation Fire Causes Knocks Power Around Allentown, City Says
A fire at an electrical substation left parts of Allentown without power early on Monday, Nov. 7, city officials said. City Hall announced that large swaths of Center City, and First Ward, and "other areas" were le without electricity in a Tweet just before 9 a.m. Fire officials identified a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck opening first brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is expanding with its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in mid-December at 559 Main St., co-owner Rogelio Romero said.
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Roundup: State representative races in Berks
READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote and 21...
WFMZ-TV Online
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lackawanna County polls are closed
SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners
Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
thebrownandwhite.com
The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem
The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
hwy.co
Take Your Family to Cedar Beach Park in PA
If you’re looking for a gorgeous, remote break from the highway, you may want to steer toward Cedar Beach Park. This inviting city park in Pennsylvania offers many memorable views of a pretty mountain valley. The locals love this place, and so do people who stop for a visit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Essig Plumbing acquired by private equity-backed outfit
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Berks County-based Essig Plumbing & Heating is now part of a service group that is backed by private equity funds. That means two big-city investors see opportunity in the 84-year-old business, which is headquartered near Leesport. Terms of the transaction with P1 Service Group were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
