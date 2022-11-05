Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Floral art at MOWA Holiday Bloomin' event
WEST BEND — The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) held their Holiday Bloomin' event this past weekend in downtown West Bend. Hundreds came to view the many floral art designs crafted by local Wisconsin floral artists. This year, Holiday Bloomin' was sponsored in part by Prudy and Phil Hway...
WISN
Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds
MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
nbc15.com
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Betty!
Betty is a two year old mixed breed dog who loves being outside for sniffy walks. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say she also loves a Kong toy with peanut butter.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots hoping to return to Grafton
GRAFTON - Following the grand opening of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Grafton may see another big development nearby with the return of Big Lots. Planned for the former Pick ‘n Save location on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road, Big Lots would fill half of the vacant space, with Harbor Freight Tools - announced in June - taking up the rest.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Sneak peek five Below, HomeGoods, Sierra, Big Lots and …. the opening date
West Bend, WI – There’s been quite a bit of visible progress on the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, as four national retailers prepare to open. Facade signs are in place for HomeGoods and Sierra, which are part of the TJX / TJ Maxx franchise. Click...
wpr.org
Wisconsin veterinarian offers financial advice for pet owners
Whether toys, food or vet care, pet owners are feeling the burden of rising costs. Dog owners pay upwards of $400 in annual routine medical care and prevention while cat owners pay about $300 each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In September, the...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Following in his dad’s footsteps
OCONOMOWOC – Josh Michels, 21, started building cars when he was just 13 years old after following his dad, Mike Michels, who started at the age of 14. The father and son duo have also founded Michels Auto Design, a custom shop in Pewaukee, and Josh recently won the 2022 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Championship in Las Vegas.
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church recognized as Milwaukee County landmark
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, a historic Polish church in Milwaukee, has been recognized as a County Landmark.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin
November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers
MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
Families outraged, confused after items removed from Kenosha gravesites
Families who have loved ones buried at the cemetery said they're outraged and heartbroken. They said it all happened without any warning.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ronald L. Vana, 85
Ronald L. Vana, 85, of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Ron was born November 3, 1936, to Mildred (nee Krutz) and Bennie Vana in Milwaukee. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, something he was most proud of.
