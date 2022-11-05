ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Floral art at MOWA Holiday Bloomin' event

WEST BEND — The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) held their Holiday Bloomin' event this past weekend in downtown West Bend. Hundreds came to view the many floral art designs crafted by local Wisconsin floral artists. This year, Holiday Bloomin' was sponsored in part by Prudy and Phil Hway...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds

MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Big Lots hoping to return to Grafton

GRAFTON - Following the grand opening of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Grafton may see another big development nearby with the return of Big Lots. Planned for the former Pick ‘n Save location on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road, Big Lots would fill half of the vacant space, with Harbor Freight Tools - announced in June - taking up the rest.
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine

Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin veterinarian offers financial advice for pet owners

Whether toys, food or vet care, pet owners are feeling the burden of rising costs. Dog owners pay upwards of $400 in annual routine medical care and prevention while cat owners pay about $300 each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In September, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Following in his dad’s footsteps

OCONOMOWOC – Josh Michels, 21, started building cars when he was just 13 years old after following his dad, Mike Michels, who started at the age of 14. The father and son duo have also founded Michels Auto Design, a custom shop in Pewaukee, and Josh recently won the 2022 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Championship in Las Vegas.
PEWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin

November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers

MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ronald L. Vana, 85

Ronald L. Vana, 85, of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Ron was born November 3, 1936, to Mildred (nee Krutz) and Bennie Vana in Milwaukee. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, something he was most proud of.
CEDARBURG, WI

