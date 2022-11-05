Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities homelessness rate outpacing WA state
Homelessness and lack of affordable housing for young Tri-Cities families ranked as one of the top health concerns identified in the recently completed Community Health Needs Assessment for Benton and Franklin counties. Other top concerns were access to health care, as some people wait months for a doctor's appointment, and...
Tri-Cities homelessness rate outpacing WA state. Survey reveals other health concerns too
Affordable housing and other issues rated as top worries for the community
Yakima Herald Republic
3 candidates for Tri-Cities area WA state Legislature seats hold strong leads
Nov. 9—Benton and Franklin voters favored Washington state Rep. Matt Boehnke, a Kennewick Republican, over an independent candidate to serve as the District 8 state senator, in the initial vote count Tuesday night. In the races for the two District 8 House seats, voters had to choose from two...
Yakima Herald Republic
Land transfer helps secure access and Yakima River environment
The coming year will see the completion of a transfer of land aimed at keeping the Yakima River as one of Washington state’s environmental gems. The Yakima River, with roughly 75 of its 214 miles wandering through Kittitas County, is the longest river flowing entirely within Washington state. And...
KIMA TV
Yakima County general election results 2022
Initial election results are coming in for Yakima County races. These numbers will be updated. Yakima County Proposition No. 1, Emergency Service Levies Shall the County of Yakima be authorized to continue to impose regular tax levies of twenty-five cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (.25/$1,000.00) beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2029, the proceeds to be used to provide emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069?
Richland school board enacts new policy on race in U.S. history lessons
The Richland School Board in Washington state, which governs the 583rd largest school district in the country with 14,221 students, voted 4-1 on October 25, 2022, to adopt Policy 2360, which specifies how teachers can discuss race in U.S. history lessons. It is one of several recent responses to trends in curriculum development tracked on Ballotpedia.
Can You Solve the Mystery of “Mel’s Hole” Near Ellensburg Washington?
Ellensburg, Washington is a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere. It's the kind of place where everyone knows each other and nothing much happens. But there is one thing that makes Ellensburg unique: it's home to Mel's Hole. What is Mel's Hole, you ask? Well, according to local legend,...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Yakima needs to look deeper at crime's causes
To the editor — I am here to talk about gang violence in Yakima. Yakima has been a hotbed for gang violence in the last 10-15 years. While the Yakima Police Department has been using multiple methods to crack down on gang violence and crimes, none of these have been highly effective.
Kennewick loses longtime grocery + A Tri-Cities favorite eatery reopens + A new Dutch Bros
Also, one of the most unique restaurants in Tri-Cities is back after closing early in the pandemic.
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
Yakima Herald Republic
Chris Corry has wide lead for District 14 state representative seat
Republican Chris Corry of Yakima appears headed for his third term representing the 14th District the state House, based on Tuesday’s unofficial election results. Corry had 19,415 votes, or 67.5%, among ballots counted districtwide, according to unofficial results posted on the Washington Secretary of State website. His opponent, Laurene...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Main Street Grandview President Ray Vining
You’ll find few people with more experiences or more miles under their belt than Ray Vining. Born in the Yakima Valley, Vining has spent most of his life — but by no means all of it — in Grandview. A Vietnam War veteran, Vining worked as a...
Fish & Wildlife kill carp at ponds south of Pasco. Watch for eagles flocking in to feast
“... in the long run the number of waterfowl using these ponds will increase dramatically,” park ranger says.
Yakima Herald Republic
School measures, Selah bond not faring well, but voters renew EMS levy
School measures in Mabton, Union Gap and East Valley and a bond for a new police station in Selah weren't faring well in preliminary election results on Tuesday. Voters were supportive of renewing a levy for emergency medical services and training. More than 47,000 ballots have been returned, and 38,820...
Navy vet, retired PNNL employee awarded with a $50,000 new smile
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (CBOMS) in Kennewick awarded Mike Blakley, a Navy veteran and retired PNNL employee with a procedure that will change his life. It’s a brand new set of permanent teeth, costing $50,000, free of charge. Blakley found out he was selected for the new smile Monday morning. “I was not expecting something...
Lucian’s family raising money to hire private investigator
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly two months since little Lucian Munguia disappeared during a family outing Sept. 10 to Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and investigators still haven’t seen any sign of him. Lucian’s mother Sandra Munguia said that’s why her family has been in contact with private investigators over the past month and a half, to see if...
Cold-Blooded Hotel Murderer Wanted in Yakima, Where is Cesar?
The Yakima Police Department is looking for Cesar J. Sanchez. If you know where Sanchez is, DO NOT approach him. Call 911 immediately. The suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old woman at a Yakima hotel in October. Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar was shot several times. Sanchez is accused of being the shooter.
Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru
A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
