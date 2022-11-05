ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities homelessness rate outpacing WA state

Homelessness and lack of affordable housing for young Tri-Cities families ranked as one of the top health concerns identified in the recently completed Community Health Needs Assessment for Benton and Franklin counties. Other top concerns were access to health care, as some people wait months for a doctor's appointment, and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Land transfer helps secure access and Yakima River environment

The coming year will see the completion of a transfer of land aimed at keeping the Yakima River as one of Washington state’s environmental gems. The Yakima River, with roughly 75 of its 214 miles wandering through Kittitas County, is the longest river flowing entirely within Washington state. And...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County general election results 2022

Initial election results are coming in for Yakima County races. These numbers will be updated. Yakima County Proposition No. 1, Emergency Service Levies Shall the County of Yakima be authorized to continue to impose regular tax levies of twenty-five cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (.25/$1,000.00) beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2029, the proceeds to be used to provide emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069?
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Yakima needs to look deeper at crime's causes

To the editor — I am here to talk about gang violence in Yakima. Yakima has been a hotbed for gang violence in the last 10-15 years. While the Yakima Police Department has been using multiple methods to crack down on gang violence and crimes, none of these have been highly effective.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima

It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Chris Corry has wide lead for District 14 state representative seat

Republican Chris Corry of Yakima appears headed for his third term representing the 14th District the state House, based on Tuesday’s unofficial election results. Corry had 19,415 votes, or 67.5%, among ballots counted districtwide, according to unofficial results posted on the Washington Secretary of State website. His opponent, Laurene...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Community Q&A: Main Street Grandview President Ray Vining

You’ll find few people with more experiences or more miles under their belt than Ray Vining. Born in the Yakima Valley, Vining has spent most of his life — but by no means all of it — in Grandview. A Vietnam War veteran, Vining worked as a...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

School measures, Selah bond not faring well, but voters renew EMS levy

School measures in Mabton, Union Gap and East Valley and a bond for a new police station in Selah weren't faring well in preliminary election results on Tuesday. Voters were supportive of renewing a levy for emergency medical services and training. More than 47,000 ballots have been returned, and 38,820...
SELAH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Cold-Blooded Hotel Murderer Wanted in Yakima, Where is Cesar?

The Yakima Police Department is looking for Cesar J. Sanchez. If you know where Sanchez is, DO NOT approach him. Call 911 immediately. The suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old woman at a Yakima hotel in October. Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar was shot several times. Sanchez is accused of being the shooter.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
PASCO, WA

