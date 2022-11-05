Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 juvenile males shot, 1 critically, near Quest Charter Academy Middle School
UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) - Peoria Pollice are asking for the public’s help to solve Monday afternoon’s shooting that wounded two juveniles, one of whom is in critical condition. In a news release, police said they have no information about any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile injured in Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
1470 WMBD
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
wcbu.org
5 kids injured in Peoria County school bus collision
A school bus accident sent five children to a Peoria hospital with minor injuries Monday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said a box truck hit the Farmington School District bus on Illinois Route 116 at Quarry Road. The crash pushed the bus into a residence. Eleven kids were on...
25newsnow.com
18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following Woodford County police chase
EUREKA, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested after a vehicle they were in allegedly led Eureka Police and Woodford County sheriffs deputies on a chase overnight. It happened just before midnight Sunday night, when deputies say they continued a chase that had started when...
1470 WMBD
‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested Saturday for vehicle theft, fleeing, stolen firearm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have apprehended a teen suspect on Saturday morning after License Plate Readers located a stolen vehicle for the second time last week. On Friday, License Plate Readers assisted members of the Special Investigations Division apprehend four juveniles who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.
KWQC
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
Central Illinois Proud
Four juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle found by license plate readers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers. According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.
wcbu.org
As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks
After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police look for missing 18-year old man
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help to find an 18-year old man who hasn’t been seen since Friday evening. Police said in a news release that Deven H. Lane was last seen Friday about 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Sterling.
Central Illinois Proud
8 arrests made in directed patrol Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles. Major events during the patrol included:
