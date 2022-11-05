PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four juveniles have been arrested after Peoria Police located a stolen vehicle on Friday with the assistance of license plate readers. According to a press release from Peoria Police, members of their Special Investigations Division use License Plate Readers to locate a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Lydia just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. They followed the vehicle until it parked near Logan Park, and watched four male juveniles exit the car.

