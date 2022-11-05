Read full article on original website
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking Nicole
(WALA) - We saw record highs again Tuesday! We unofficially hit a record high of 87 degrees in Mobile, breaking the old record of 83 set in 2005. Pensacola also set a new record at 87 degrees. Temperatures will be closer to normal on Wednesday. We will still see warmer-than-average...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another day with record heat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another day with record heat headed our way. We smashed a record yesterday that was from the 1930s with the temps we dealt with yesterday, and today another record could show up. We’re expecting mid 80s this afternoon with only 10% coverage of rain. There shouldn’t be any issues out there for your Election Day Tuesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather. Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s and flirting with records. In the tropics, there’s two systems were keeping an eye on. One is out in the Atlantic headed towards the North Atlantic. The other is north of Puerto Rico and headed to the Bahamas. Some models take this one across South Florida and briefly into the Eastern Gulf before being picked up by a front and carried north. A lot of ifs there… so for now we’ll just keep an eye on it.
WALA-TV FOX10
A warm day to start the work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got an abnormally warm day to start your week with morning temps in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid 80s again this afternoon so make sure your AC is running well. As for rain chances, we’ll see...
WALA-TV FOX10
Port City Pacers Holiday Races
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Port City Pacers gearing up for some fun holiday runs. 10 Miler starts at 8 a.m. 10k and 5k starts 8:10 a.m. River Delta Marina, Creola, AL. To get to the Marina, take exit 22 off of I-65 (Creola exit) and follow the signs to the Marina at the end of Dead Lake Road (2350 Dead Lake Marina Rd).
Pet of the Week: Beautiful yellow lab with gorgeous eyes
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old yellow lab-mix named Flora.
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
WALA-TV FOX10
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 65 snarled traffic during the evening rush hour Tuesday. Only one lane was open while emergency crews worked the wreck which happened between Government Boulevard and Airport Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. There has been no word yet on any injuries.
Alabama’s beaches see record tax revenues through August 2022
Lodging taxes $79 million higher than through August of 2021. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Partial-year tourism numbers through August of 2022 reveal a robust season in South Baldwin County with lodging tax collections up $79 million over the same period in 2021. The...
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Locals weigh in on time change
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of people are divided about the time change. As the sun sets on downtown Mobile -- it almost feels later than it actually is -- a of the time change.
Gulf Coast Challenge week begins, highlighted by Deion Sanders’ Jackson State coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most highly anticipated football games of the 2022-23 college football season is returning to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the fifth year. This week, Alabama A&M and Jackson State fans are taking over Mobile, not only for the game but also for the other activities the Gulf Coast Challenge has to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Black Friday toy ideas
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The holidays are approaching, and your viewers’ are likely planning, preparing and shopping! Elizabeth Werner is on hand and available to advise on the hottest and coolest “musts” for the season!. Elizabeth shows off toys for art & activities, for the imaginative inventors, for...
Sludge spilled onto Baldwin County roadways detouring traffic for hours
Motorists in South Baldwin County dealt with miles of detours Friday after a trucker hauling sludge to a landfill spilled part of his load from Silverhill to Magnolia Springs.
Brett Robinson seeks to combine lots to build Phoenix Key towers
Orange Beach Planning Commission to meet on Nov. 14. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will have its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, in city council chambers with a work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m. They will discuss the following items including combining beachfront lots for Brett Robinson to build two towners.
WALA-TV FOX10
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
Gulf Shores, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Baldwin real estate market continues slowing trend
Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – The housing market in Baldwin County is still trending to a slower pace according to Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) statistics. October 2022 saw an almost $70-million decrease in total revenue of properties sold, in a year-over-year comparison with October 2021....
