ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Tracking Nicole

(WALA) - We saw record highs again Tuesday! We unofficially hit a record high of 87 degrees in Mobile, breaking the old record of 83 set in 2005. Pensacola also set a new record at 87 degrees. Temperatures will be closer to normal on Wednesday. We will still see warmer-than-average...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Another day with record heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another day with record heat headed our way. We smashed a record yesterday that was from the 1930s with the temps we dealt with yesterday, and today another record could show up. We’re expecting mid 80s this afternoon with only 10% coverage of rain. There shouldn’t be any issues out there for your Election Day Tuesday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The workweek ahead looks good with warm, quiet weather. Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s and flirting with records. In the tropics, there’s two systems were keeping an eye on. One is out in the Atlantic headed towards the North Atlantic. The other is north of Puerto Rico and headed to the Bahamas. Some models take this one across South Florida and briefly into the Eastern Gulf before being picked up by a front and carried north. A lot of ifs there… so for now we’ll just keep an eye on it.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A warm day to start the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got an abnormally warm day to start your week with morning temps in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid 80s again this afternoon so make sure your AC is running well. As for rain chances, we’ll see...
WALA-TV FOX10

Port City Pacers Holiday Races

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Port City Pacers gearing up for some fun holiday runs. 10 Miler starts at 8 a.m. 10k and 5k starts 8:10 a.m. River Delta Marina, Creola, AL. To get to the Marina, take exit 22 off of I-65 (Creola exit) and follow the signs to the Marina at the end of Dead Lake Road (2350 Dead Lake Marina Rd).
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 65 snarled traffic during the evening rush hour Tuesday. Only one lane was open while emergency crews worked the wreck which happened between Government Boulevard and Airport Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. There has been no word yet on any injuries.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Locals weigh in on time change

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of people are divided about the time change. As the sun sets on downtown Mobile -- it almost feels later than it actually is -- a of the time change.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Black Friday toy ideas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The holidays are approaching, and your viewers’ are likely planning, preparing and shopping! Elizabeth Werner is on hand and available to advise on the hottest and coolest “musts” for the season!. Elizabeth shows off toys for art & activities, for the imaginative inventors, for...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Brett Robinson seeks to combine lots to build Phoenix Key towers

Orange Beach Planning Commission to meet on Nov. 14. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will have its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, in city council chambers with a work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m. They will discuss the following items including combining beachfront lots for Brett Robinson to build two towners.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
GAUTIER, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Gulf Shores, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Spanish Fort High School basketball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Baldwin real estate market continues slowing trend

Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – The housing market in Baldwin County is still trending to a slower pace according to Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) statistics. October 2022 saw an almost $70-million decrease in total revenue of properties sold, in a year-over-year comparison with October 2021....
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy