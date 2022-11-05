ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts

By Joushua Blount
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mizzou is set to kick off against the University of Kentucky at Faurot Field at 11:00 a.m Saturday. With more people in town, some traffic impacts are to be expected.

Those attending the game will need to keep parking in mind, as spots can fill up quickly due to increased crowds.

Several public parking spaces will be open in the downtown area.

Mizzou Football General Parking

Fans can find free public parking outlined on the map in red. Those locations are Turner Avenue, Conley Avenue, Hitt Street, University Avenue, and Virginia Street garages.

Gamegoers can also pay $35 to park at Parking Structure Seven outlined in green near Hospital Drive or lot R near Trumans Landing.

If you need handicapped parking or have an RV, gamegoers can use the Trumans Landing lot for $200 or the ADA Lot along Champions Drive for $30.

GOCOMO , Columbia Public Transit will also provide free shuttle rides to gamegoers.

Downtown routes will begin service at 8:30 a.m. and run on a 10-minute cycle, depending on traffic.

The final departure for free shuttle rides is at 10:45 a.m.

Those planning to use the GOCOMO shuttle can check and track the shuttles through the GOCOMO app or on the transit website.

