Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in pivotal midterm elections.

Former President Barack Obama will open the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman.

Obama and Fetterman will appear alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later in the day in Philadelphia.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will hold a rally in southwestern Pennsylvania with Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

The flurry of presidential attention underscores the high stakes in the traditional battleground state.

