“When was the last time he won a championship?“ - Why LaVar Ball thinks Michael Jordan can't help LaMelo Ball

LaVar Ball thinks LaMelo doesn't need any of Michael Jordan's mentoring.

LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan © Sean Logan, The Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC, © Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Michael Jordan once said he had " no patience for coaching ," which explains why he preferred to be a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Still, it is without a doubt that many young players in today's game would surely want to be mentored by MJ. However, Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is not one of them, at least according to his father, LaVar Ball.

The game has passed MJ by

As we all know, Jordan dominated the game, from the NBA to the Olympics. His resume speaks for itself, and there's no wonder why he is the so-called GOAT. So, when the Hornets drafted LaMelo in 2020, the media assumed that the youngster would be taking pointers from Jordan every now and then.

However, according to LaMelo's father LaVar , none of that is happening as Jordan's experience is no longer relevant in today's game.

" Never! " LaVar said when asked how often LaMelo seeks Jordan's advice via Fox Sports . " What advice he gonna give him? You tell me what advice he's gonna give him. 'Do you ever have milk in your refrigerator, man? When the damn thing expires, I hope you throw it away.' God-damn it! When was the last time he [Jordan] won a championship? The game has changed. What's he gonna tell him? "

LaMelo has the same mentality

Whether the ever-outspoken LaVar was telling the truth or not, LaMelo already has the same mentality as Jordan did back in the day.

Nowadays, switching teams is the norm and the so-called super teams are common in the NBA. But like MJ during his playing years, LaMelo wants to stick to his original team and help them become better.

" I feel like I still kind of got that mentality that they had back in the day, " LaMelo revealed. " Even with the switching teams and stuff, they never used to do that. You go to one team, you stay there. You supposed to just go to a team and build from there — I feel like that's how it should be. Especially when you like a high pick too, most likely going to a team that wasn't as good, so you try to make them better. I feel like that's the whole process right there. "

It's a bit too early to jump to conclusions, but it appears that LaMelo doesn't need any mentoring from Jordan. This is not because LaVar was right about MJ but because LaMelo already possesses the mindset of a young Jordan.