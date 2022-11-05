“Get something to eat. Come back. We do this s**t again.” — Caron Butler on what made Kobe Bryant's training different

Caron Butler detailed how Kobe Bryant's infamous workouts called "Black Outs" were different from everything else.

Kobe Bryant and Caron Butler © Jayne Kamin-Oncea - USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Everyone had various ideas about who Kobe Bryant was until they discovered his personality on the court. Rival-turned-teammate Caron Butler witnessed and experienced how Kobe prepared for games and confirmed his beliefs that the Black Mamba was built differently.

"Get something to eat. Come back. We do this shit again."

Caron Butler suited up for the L.A. Lakers in the 2004-05 season. At that time, Kobe was fresh from inking a multi-year deal, but the Black Mamba immediately channeled his competitive spirit instead of having a celebratory mood. Butler was invited for Black Outs, which were Kobe's infamous workouts. It went just as anyone would expect a Bryant training to be: detailed, rigorous, and unforgiving.

The workout lasted for almost two hours. It covered shooting and devising plans for counters, which became tricks that Kobe used from his deep bag to surprise defenders. According to Butler, he still had to lift weights after that and thought the training was over.

"' He's like come back at 6.' I was like alright, 6 AM? He like, 'No, 6 PM. Get something to eat. Come back. We do this s**t again.' I was like, 'Damn. I was like that's different.' "

Butler may have only represented the Purple and Gold for one season, but Kobe made sure he left a lasting impression on the small forward. Caron's Lakers experience helped him in his career in the NBA, especially since he became a journeyman, playing for nine teams in 14 seasons.

What happened to the 04-05 Lakers?

Unfortunately, even Kobe couldn't lift his team that season. The Lakers had a dismal 34-48 win-loss record, good for 4th in the Pacific Division. Rudy Tomjanovich had to leave the team due to health issues, which affected the Lakers' campaign.

Butler left after just one year. Kobe Bryant averaged 27.6 points per game and even made the All-Star game, but it wasn't enough to salvage the Lakers' season. The Black Mamba even tried to convince coach Tomjanovich to continue with the team, but in the end, health was a priority for him.

It proved that even a great player like Kobe Bryant wasn't enough to guarantee success for any team. It takes a bit of luck, coaching expertise, and exceptional teamwork for a group to succeed. Even though the Lakers failed that year, Bryant shared some wisdom with Caron Butler. Playing against Kobe was an experience but playing with him was a different story altogether.