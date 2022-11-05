Read full article on original website
KKTV
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two stores were held up in Colorado Springs Sunday night, with the robber threatening employees both times. The robberies happened in rapid succession, with the first reported a minute before 9 p.m. and the other just 28 minutes later. Police say they were first called...
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
KKTV
Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo police investigating possible drive-by shooting
A football team in Colorado Springs honored a fallen El Paso County deputy throughout the 2022 season. A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!
KKTV
WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Updated: 8 hours ago. Two minors are...
Carjacking with a firearm in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A carjacking with a firearm occurred late Sunday, Nov. 6 near the intersection of Vickers Drive and Rangewood Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said at around 11 p.m. officers were called to a carjacking involving a gun. Officers learned the victims were parked in their vehicle when […]
KKTV
WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: New video from moments after a suspected DUI crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several areas along West Colorado Avenue between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, currently in an unincorporated region known as "No Man's Land," have become part of the Colorado Springs city limits for the first time. City of Colorado Springs The City Council voted Tuesday to annex three parcels -- The post Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs
Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Two minors are facing charges in connection to a deadly fire in Colorado.
KKTV
WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News
A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
Alleged distracted driver causes three-car pileup
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver who was allegedly distracted looking at their cell phone caused a three-car pileup involving an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the area of East Platte Avenue and […]
18-year-old arrested after shooting into car in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) —18-year-old Juaquin Availa is under arrest and facing First Degree Attempted Murder charges after he walked up to a car in the parking lot of a Pueblo business and fired shots at the people inside. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the dispatch center received a call around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. […]
KKTV
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.
1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo
MONDAY 11/7/2022 11:38 A.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. The Pueblo County Coroner has now identified the man who died on scene as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno of […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Pueblo homicide
One person died and another was rushed to a hospital after a car crashed into a tree around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue, Pueblo police said. The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
911 phone lines not receiving calls early Tuesday
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Communications Center and other agencies were unable to receive 911 calls for a few hours in the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. the Communications Center stopped receiving calls to the 911 lines. After an investigation, CSPD found, The […]
