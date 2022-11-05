ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Updated: 8 hours ago. Two minors are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Carjacking with a firearm in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A carjacking with a firearm occurred late Sunday, Nov. 6 near the intersection of Vickers Drive and Rangewood Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said at around 11 p.m. officers were called to a carjacking involving a gun. Officers learned the victims were parked in their vehicle when […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several areas along West Colorado Avenue between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, currently in an unincorporated region known as "No Man's Land," have become part of the Colorado Springs city limits for the first time. City of Colorado Springs The City Council voted Tuesday to annex three parcels -- The post Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fiancee of man killed in Pueblo talks to 11 News

A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!. Police say they were called to a west side neighborhood on a reported drive-by and found a car wrecked against a tree. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's the largest jackpot in...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Alleged distracted driver causes three-car pileup

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver who was allegedly distracted looking at their cell phone caused a three-car pileup involving an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the area of East Platte Avenue and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

18-year-old arrested after shooting into car in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —18-year-old Juaquin Availa is under arrest and facing First Degree Attempted Murder charges after he walked up to a car in the parking lot of a Pueblo business and fired shots at the people inside. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the dispatch center received a call around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo

MONDAY 11/7/2022 11:38 A.M. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. The Pueblo County Coroner has now identified the man who died on scene as 51-year-old Shannon Moreno of […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, 1 injured in Pueblo homicide

One person died and another was rushed to a hospital after a car crashed into a tree around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue, Pueblo police said. The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

911 phone lines not receiving calls early Tuesday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Communications Center and other agencies were unable to receive 911 calls for a few hours in the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. the Communications Center stopped receiving calls to the 911 lines. After an investigation, CSPD found, The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

