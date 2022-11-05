Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
ClutchPoints
3 reasons Alabama won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to LSU
When Alabama football loses a game, that becomes the biggest storyline in the sport for the week. When Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances fade away, that arguably becomes the biggest storyline of the entire season. The Crimson Tide certainly lost a game on Saturday, and likely lost their playoff hopes along with it.
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Alabama; see top 25
After beating Alabama in overtime, LSU rose to No. 7 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, firmly putting the Tigers in the postseason conversation with three weeks left in the regular season. Despite having two losses, LSU debuted in the rankings last week...
brproud.com
7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
wbrz.com
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
LSU fans twice moved the earth with celebratory roars as Tigers knock off Tide
According to a seismograph monitored by the science department at Louisiana State University, Tiger fans literally shook the ground with their football fervor. Twice.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU lands commitment from 2024 OL after upsetting Alabama
LSU didn’t wait long after its big win over Alabama on Saturday night to start benefiting on the recruiting trails. In the aftermath of the thrilling 32-31 overtime win over the Crimson Tide, the Tigers landed a commitment from 2024 OL Khayree Lee Jr. As you can see below,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dylan Carpenter, 2023 DL out of Louisiana, flips commitment to SEC program
Dylan Carpenter has decided to play for a different in-state program. The 3-star defensive lineman from Saint Amant flipped his commitment from Louisiana to LSU. Carpenter shared the news on Twitter. “I can’t thank UL enough for everything they have done for me, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to...
NOLA.com
LSU-Arkansas betting line is in: Here's what the oddsmakers are thinking about the Tigers
The LSU Tigers delivered a remarkable overtime victory over Alabama, and the oddsmakers like their chances to win again this coming week against another SEC West opponent in Arkansas. The Tigers are now in control of the SEC West after the Alabama win, and the early Caesars Sportsbook line has...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
tdalabamamag.com
Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU
Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans wouldn't let Alabama staffer get off the field, had to get police escort
LSU fans stormed the field Saturday night after upsetting Alabama in overtime 32-31. It’s always a chaotic moment with fans storm the field with opposing players and staffers trying to get off of it, and it’s why the SEC slaps heavy fines on universities when it happens. AL.com’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
Comments / 0