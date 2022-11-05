ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

ClutchPoints

3 reasons Alabama won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to LSU

When Alabama football loses a game, that becomes the biggest storyline in the sport for the week. When Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances fade away, that arguably becomes the biggest storyline of the entire season. The Crimson Tide certainly lost a game on Saturday, and likely lost their playoff hopes along with it.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU lands commitment from 2024 OL after upsetting Alabama

LSU didn’t wait long after its big win over Alabama on Saturday night to start benefiting on the recruiting trails. In the aftermath of the thrilling 32-31 overtime win over the Crimson Tide, the Tigers landed a commitment from 2024 OL Khayree Lee Jr. As you can see below,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan Carpenter, 2023 DL out of Louisiana, flips commitment to SEC program

Dylan Carpenter has decided to play for a different in-state program. The 3-star defensive lineman from Saint Amant flipped his commitment from Louisiana to LSU. Carpenter shared the news on Twitter. “I can’t thank UL enough for everything they have done for me, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU

Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA

