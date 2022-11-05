ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pierre Engvall Latest to Center Third Line as Maple Leafs as Team Looks for Reliable Forward Group, Where to Watch Game vs. Bruins

By David Alter
Inside The Maple Leafs
Inside The Maple Leafs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGywm_0izpoeF700

For the fourth consecutive game, the Toronto Maple Leafs will trot out a different third-line center when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Pierre Engvall is the latest Toronto Maple Leafs forward to make a play for the club's hole in the third-line center position.

A spot occupied by Alex Kerfoot for the first six games of the regular season, his move to play left-wing with the top-six forward group has left head coach Sheldon Keefe continuing to tinker with the position.

Although Pontus Holmberg played well in that spot during the team's 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers, Engvall has been given the assignment for when the Leafs host the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday.

"I think he can be an effective center when he has played there for us," Keefe said of Engvall. "I suspect our lines would be juggled throughout the game. We'll mix things up for a little bit."

It's been a distant memory to figure out when Engvall played center with the Leafs before. But the move comes for a few reasons.

1) The Maple Leafs expect a physical contest, not unlike the one they had against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 22. That game saw both Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford make their NHL debut (Clifford is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and thus not an option.

Keefe has elected to replace Pontus Holmberg with Wayne Simmonds.

"I liked Holmberg's first game for us but I think Wayne gives us another dimension that can help us," Keefe said of the move.

2) The team doesn't want to put Jarnkrok back at center after he played in that position in back-to-back losses against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, respectively. Before the season began, Jarnkrok said changing from wing to center, like he did when he was traded from the Seattle Kraken to the Calgary Flames was challenging.

3) The Maple Leafs liked what they saw from the fourth line on Thursday. Zach Aston Reese scored his first goal with the Leafs on Wednesday skating with David Kampf and Denis Malgin.

The Leafs have struggled to find that third line who can score as well as they can defend tough assignments. David Kampf leads the way with five even-strength points. Nick Robertson, who played in a couple of games on the third line, is a healthy scratch. Three of his four even-strength points have come while in a top-six role.

The Leafs signed Jarnkrok to a four-year, $8.4 million contract this summer and has struggled to find the net. He has just two goals and one assist in 11 games. His underperformance has not helped Toronto find the right mix on the third line.

"I suspect our lines would be juggled throughout the game. We'll mix things up for a little bit," Keefe added.

On Wednesday the coach moved Engvall down to play a few shifts with Aston-Reese and Kampf. They had a high-danger scoring chance while on the ice together for just 1:19 according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

In the past, Keefe has stated that he likes having Engvall and Kampf play together. The duo saw some success together during the 2021-22 season. Given the way they have performed in the past, it's likely the duo will find some time on the ice together again on Saturday, too.

Where to watch

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch or stream the game on CBC, Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet NOW. Viewers in the United States can watch the game on the NHL Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Liljegren, Robertson & Losing Samsonov

Injuries and early season losses have dominated the headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slow starts have defined their first 12 games, having trailed in 10 of those 12 games to open up their 2022-23 campaign. While some players have stepped up and had significant starts to the season,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70

A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Prospects 3 Up, 3 Down: McDonough, Lockhart & More

Welcome to the first Vancouver Canucks Prospects 3 Up, 3 Down, where I will take a look at three positives and three negatives in the world of Canucks prospects. This will be a regular column released on the second Tuesday of every month. The 2022-23 season has begun in earnest...
The Associated Press

LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to prevent a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal in a 2-2 games. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart. Los Angeles finished play with 10 men, giving up a late goal before Gareth Bale’s dramatic equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time. Backup keeper John McCarthy then won the MLS Cup MVP award by making two saves in the penalty shootout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Maple Leafs

Inside The Maple Leafs

Buffalo, NY
71
Followers
206
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMapleLeafs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/maple-leafs

Comments / 0

Community Policy