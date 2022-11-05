Pierre Engvall Latest to Center Third Line as Maple Leafs as Team Looks for Reliable Forward Group, Where to Watch Game vs. Bruins

For the fourth consecutive game, the Toronto Maple Leafs will trot out a different third-line center when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Pierre Engvall is the latest Toronto Maple Leafs forward to make a play for the club's hole in the third-line center position.

A spot occupied by Alex Kerfoot for the first six games of the regular season, his move to play left-wing with the top-six forward group has left head coach Sheldon Keefe continuing to tinker with the position.

Although Pontus Holmberg played well in that spot during the team's 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers, Engvall has been given the assignment for when the Leafs host the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday.

"I think he can be an effective center when he has played there for us," Keefe said of Engvall. "I suspect our lines would be juggled throughout the game. We'll mix things up for a little bit."

It's been a distant memory to figure out when Engvall played center with the Leafs before. But the move comes for a few reasons.

1) The Maple Leafs expect a physical contest, not unlike the one they had against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 22. That game saw both Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford make their NHL debut (Clifford is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and thus not an option.

Keefe has elected to replace Pontus Holmberg with Wayne Simmonds.

"I liked Holmberg's first game for us but I think Wayne gives us another dimension that can help us," Keefe said of the move.

2) The team doesn't want to put Jarnkrok back at center after he played in that position in back-to-back losses against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, respectively. Before the season began, Jarnkrok said changing from wing to center, like he did when he was traded from the Seattle Kraken to the Calgary Flames was challenging.

3) The Maple Leafs liked what they saw from the fourth line on Thursday. Zach Aston Reese scored his first goal with the Leafs on Wednesday skating with David Kampf and Denis Malgin.

The Leafs have struggled to find that third line who can score as well as they can defend tough assignments. David Kampf leads the way with five even-strength points. Nick Robertson, who played in a couple of games on the third line, is a healthy scratch. Three of his four even-strength points have come while in a top-six role.

The Leafs signed Jarnkrok to a four-year, $8.4 million contract this summer and has struggled to find the net. He has just two goals and one assist in 11 games. His underperformance has not helped Toronto find the right mix on the third line.

"I suspect our lines would be juggled throughout the game. We'll mix things up for a little bit," Keefe added.

On Wednesday the coach moved Engvall down to play a few shifts with Aston-Reese and Kampf. They had a high-danger scoring chance while on the ice together for just 1:19 according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

In the past, Keefe has stated that he likes having Engvall and Kampf play together. The duo saw some success together during the 2021-22 season. Given the way they have performed in the past, it's likely the duo will find some time on the ice together again on Saturday, too.

Where to watch

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch or stream the game on CBC, Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet NOW. Viewers in the United States can watch the game on the NHL Network.