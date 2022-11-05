ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3d ago

Wow. I will be praying for the folks impacted by this storm.. we here in central Texas were fortunate enough to have not been effected though the possibility had been warned. It seems late in the year to be having tornadoes but this is only my second fall season here after moving back from out of state.

ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
IDABEL, OK
Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas

Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas

Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. Power was...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
ATHENS, TX
