Read full article on original website
WillNotBeInfringed
3d ago
Wow. I will be praying for the folks impacted by this storm.. we here in central Texas were fortunate enough to have not been effected though the possibility had been warned. It seems late in the year to be having tornadoes but this is only my second fall season here after moving back from out of state.
Reply
3
Related
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
Can a driver brake-check a tailgater legally in Texas? What does the law say regarding this action?
Texas Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction as Photos Show Houses Destroyed
At least one person has been killed and dozens injured after tornadoes struck Texas and Oklahoma. "People were screaming for help," read one tweet.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
ktalnews.com
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma
Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
KSAT 12
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
Severe tornadoes hit Texas: Residents should be prepared and protect themselves
Dozens of tornadoes are causing problems for residents. Nearly two dozen tornadoes have hit Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, with one of the major ones causing problems for people living in Powderly, Texas.
The Weather Channel
Tornadoes Kill 1 in Oklahoma During Southern Plains Severe Weather Onslaught
At least one person was killed by Friday night's tornadoes. There are multiple reports of damage and injuries in northeast Texas. A daily rainfall record was set at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
iheart.com
Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas
Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas
Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. Power was...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott wins reelection, CBS News projects
Texas Governor Greg Abbott will win reelection over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, CBS News projects. Uvalde, Texas, the site of an elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, voted overwhelmingly for Abbott.
This West Texas Area Called ‘Most Beautiful Place in Texas’
There is an area of West Texas that was called the "most beautiful place in Texas," but it was not in Big Bend National Park. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the magazine "Travel and Leisure" listed "the most beautiful place" in all 50 states, so where was it in West Texas? The Guadalupe Mountains.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas
TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
One dead, others hurt after tornado hits Idabel, authorities say
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Residents in southeastern parts of Oklahoma are dealing with the fallout of significant structural damage and at least one death after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel confirmed to FOX23 the tornado caused significant structural damage to Idabel,...
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
cherokeephoenix.org
First CN prisoners transported to Texas
TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
CBS News
569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2