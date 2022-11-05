ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONSIDERATION OF THE ADOPTION OF CEQA DETERMINATION BY THE LAKE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

CASE#: UP 21-05 OWNER/APPLICANT: RS GREENERY, LLC. REQUEST: RS Greenery is seeking discretionary approval for a total of 84,848 square feet (sq. ft.) of outdoor canopy area and a total of 85,408 sq. ft. of cultivation on APN 003-046-02, with APN 003-046-78 included for acreage clustering purposes, as follows: (2) A-Type 3: "outdoor" licenses and (1) Type 13 Distributor Transport Only license.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

THE LAKE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONSIDERATION OF DRAFT ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPER 21, ARTICE 58 OF LAKE COUNTY ZONING ORDINACE RELATING TO APPEALS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors chambers, located in the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453. This ordinance would amend the Lake County...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Middletown Area Town Hall to discuss sewer rates, take board nominations

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will discuss a proposal to raise sewer rates and take nominations for the 2023 board when it meets this week. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public.
MIDDLETOWN, CA
kzyx.org

Planning Commission mulls short-term rental resolution

November 4, 2022 — The Planning Commission Thursday discussed a resolution that seeks to clarify the interpretation of how a single-family residence can be used as a short-term rental. The four commissioners present did not make a decision, since Commissioner Marie Jones, who is half of an ad hoc...
Lake County News

BLM Ukiah Field Office eases fire restrictions

UKIAH, Calif. — With cooler temperatures and measurable precipitation, effective Tuesday the Bureau of Land Management has eased fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Ukiah Field Office in Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Fire restrictions were originally initiated on June 24...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lake County NAACP chapter to hold election

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, will hold its 2022 membership election of officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The election will be held in the council chambers at Clearlake City Hall, 14050 Olympic Drive. Polls...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Economic Development Advisory Committee meets Nov. 9

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Economic Development Advisory Committee will hold its final meeting of the year this week. The committee, or LEDAC, will meet via Zoom from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be held via Zoom:...
LAKEPORT, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Supervisors approve emergency resolution on tree mortality across Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/4/22 — Tree mortality is now considered a local emergency in Mendocino County, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 22-218 on Tuesday. The resolution focuses primarily on decline related to heightened bark beetle activity in several North Coast conifer species — but as detailed in a study from the UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), larger outbreaks can occur because of combined factors including wildfire, drought, fire suppression, and poor forest management practices.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use

photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs.   Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain.   "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Fire Protection District to swear in Reitz as new fire chief Nov. 8

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Fire Protection District reported that its new chief, Patrick Reitz, will be officially sworn in on Tuesday evening. Reitz, who joined the district on Nov. 1, will take his oath during the district board of director’s meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the headquarters station, 445 N. Main St.
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Oct. 27

Occurred at Lakeport Post Acute on Craig Av. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred at Lakeport Post Acute on Craig Av. TX TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 08:14 TRAFFIC STOP 2210270017. Officer initiated activity at Giselman/Sayre, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 08:17 ALARM...
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Invites Residents to Participate in Operation Green Light to Honor the Service of Veterans

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve support and gratitude.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Kevin Gardner

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Kevin William Gardner, 60, of Lakeport, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Oct. 4, 2022. Kevin was born in San Rafael, California, the second of three boys and one sister to Carol Cooper and Gerald Gardner. Kevin attended Clear Lake High School in Lakeport and...
LAKEPORT, CA

