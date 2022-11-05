Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONSIDERATION OF THE ADOPTION OF CEQA DETERMINATION BY THE LAKE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
CASE#: UP 21-05 OWNER/APPLICANT: RS GREENERY, LLC. REQUEST: RS Greenery is seeking discretionary approval for a total of 84,848 square feet (sq. ft.) of outdoor canopy area and a total of 85,408 sq. ft. of cultivation on APN 003-046-02, with APN 003-046-78 included for acreage clustering purposes, as follows: (2) A-Type 3: "outdoor" licenses and (1) Type 13 Distributor Transport Only license.
Lake County News
THE LAKE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CONSIDERATION OF DRAFT ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPER 21, ARTICE 58 OF LAKE COUNTY ZONING ORDINACE RELATING TO APPEALS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors chambers, located in the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453. This ordinance would amend the Lake County...
Sonoma County extends funding for secure RV parking site for homeless in Sebastopol
A program that allows unhoused people in Sonoma County to safely park their RVs while receiving wrap-around services has been extended through June after the Board of Supervisors approved $330,000 of funding Tuesday. The Horizon Shine Village safe RV parking program at 845 Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol provides county-approved...
Lake County News
Middletown Area Town Hall to discuss sewer rates, take board nominations
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will discuss a proposal to raise sewer rates and take nominations for the 2023 board when it meets this week. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public.
kzyx.org
Planning Commission mulls short-term rental resolution
November 4, 2022 — The Planning Commission Thursday discussed a resolution that seeks to clarify the interpretation of how a single-family residence can be used as a short-term rental. The four commissioners present did not make a decision, since Commissioner Marie Jones, who is half of an ad hoc...
SFist
The US Department of Justice Has Dispatched Poll Watchers to Sonoma County
Sonoma County was selected to be one of 64 voting jurisdictions around the country in which federal election monitors are being deployed today, in an effort to protect voting rights and ensure people have access to the polls. The DOJ's Civil Rights Division made the announcement Monday that it intended...
Lake County News
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Fire Protection District reported that its new chief, Patrick Reitz, will be officially sworn in on Tuesday evening.
Reitz, who joined the district on Nov. 1, will take his oath during the district board of director’s meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the headquarters station, 445 N. Main St. After the swearing-in, there will be a 15-minute recess from the board meeting in order to offer...
Lake County News
Supervisors to discuss Public Health officer recruitment efforts and mentorship program
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors this week will discuss the effort to recruit a new Public Health officer and a proposal for a mentor program that could help keep the job filled. The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the board...
Lake County News
BLM Ukiah Field Office eases fire restrictions
UKIAH, Calif. — With cooler temperatures and measurable precipitation, effective Tuesday the Bureau of Land Management has eased fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Ukiah Field Office in Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Fire restrictions were originally initiated on June 24...
Lake County News
Lake County NAACP chapter to hold election
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, will hold its 2022 membership election of officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The election will be held in the council chambers at Clearlake City Hall, 14050 Olympic Drive. Polls...
Lake County News
Lakeport Economic Development Advisory Committee meets Nov. 9
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Economic Development Advisory Committee will hold its final meeting of the year this week. The committee, or LEDAC, will meet via Zoom from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be held via Zoom:...
The Mendocino Voice
Supervisors approve emergency resolution on tree mortality across Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/4/22 — Tree mortality is now considered a local emergency in Mendocino County, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 22-218 on Tuesday. The resolution focuses primarily on decline related to heightened bark beetle activity in several North Coast conifer species — but as detailed in a study from the UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), larger outbreaks can occur because of combined factors including wildfire, drought, fire suppression, and poor forest management practices.
Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use
photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs. Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain. "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
Lake County News
Lakeport Fire Protection District to swear in Reitz as new fire chief Nov. 8
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Fire Protection District reported that its new chief, Patrick Reitz, will be officially sworn in on Tuesday evening. Reitz, who joined the district on Nov. 1, will take his oath during the district board of director’s meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the headquarters station, 445 N. Main St.
Lake County News
Clearlake City Council approves proposal for loan agreement with developer for 36th Avenue road improvements
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council on Thursday approved a proposal in which the city will loan funds to a developer to complete road and storm drainage improvements on 36th Avenue. In an unanimous vote, the council authorized City Manager Alan Flora to develop and execute the...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Oct. 27
Occurred at Lakeport Post Acute on Craig Av. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred at Lakeport Post Acute on Craig Av. TX TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 08:14 TRAFFIC STOP 2210270017. Officer initiated activity at Giselman/Sayre, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 08:17 ALARM...
mendofever.com
A Break In at the Low Gap County Government Complex Results in the Arrest of Fort Bragg Man
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Invites Residents to Participate in Operation Green Light to Honor the Service of Veterans
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve support and gratitude.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Superfund site — the Sulfur Bank Mercury Mine
We just moved to a house near the Oaks Arm and I have heard there is concern with mercury on Clear Lake. Is it safe to go fishing and swimming? When will the mercury be cleaned up and how do I receive updates?. Thanks!. — Musing about Mercury. Dear Musing,
Lake County News
Kevin Gardner
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Kevin William Gardner, 60, of Lakeport, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Oct. 4, 2022. Kevin was born in San Rafael, California, the second of three boys and one sister to Carol Cooper and Gerald Gardner. Kevin attended Clear Lake High School in Lakeport and...
Comments / 0